Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Misano this weekend for the San Marino Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the race on Sunday.

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Francesco Bagnaia will start a grand prix from pole position for the second weekend in succession after leading a 1-2 for Ducati in qualifying ahead of factory teammate Jack Miller.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will join them on the front row in third, despite falling off his Yamaha in Q2.

Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco will line up fourth and fifth on the two Pramac bikes, ahead of Honda pair Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

What time does the Misano MotoGP start today?

The San Marino GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Misano. The race distance has been fixed at 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Misano MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the San Marino Grand Prix

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Misano MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

San Marino Grand Prix - Starting grid:

 Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike   Time   Delay 
1 63  Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.065 -
2 43  Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.314 0.249
3 20  Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.367 0.302
4 89  Jorge Martin Ducati 1'31.663 0.598
5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.836 0.771
6 44  Pol Espargaro Honda 1'31.923 0.858
7 93  Marc Marquez Honda 1'31.935 0.870
8 41  Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.937 0.872
9 42  Alex Rins Suzuki 1'32.017 0.952
10 12  Maverick Vinales Aprilia 1'32.121 1.056
11 36  Joan Mir Suzuki 1'32.426 1.361
12 23  Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'32.461 1.396
13 30  Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.210 1.145
14 51  Michele Pirro Ducati 1'32.287 1.222
15 10  Luca Marini Ducati 1'32.289 1.224
16 21  Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'32.296 1.231
17 33  Brad Binder KTM 1'32.427 1.362
18 Stefan Bradl Honda 1'32.439 1.374
19 73  Álex Marquez Honda 1'32.476 1.411
20 27  Iker Lecuona KTM 1'32.481 1.416
21 88  Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.821 1.756
22 Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'32.891 1.826
23 46  Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'32.967 1.902
24 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'33.098 2.033
shares
comments

Related video

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike

Previous article

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

2
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

3
World Superbike

Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team

4
WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

5
Supercars

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

Latest news
Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

28m
Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike

11 h
Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in qualifying
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in qualifying

13 h
Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

13 h
Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano Q1 crash
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano Q1 crash

14 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
16 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino Grand Prix

Rossi says Dovizioso is “an important name” for Moto GP 00:31
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

Rossi says Dovizioso is “an important name” for Moto GP

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia 00:17
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia

Moto GP: Morbidelli says Yamaha didn’t owe him factory ride, but he deserves it 00:46
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

Moto GP: Morbidelli says Yamaha didn’t owe him factory ride, but he deserves it

MotoGP: Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding right now 00:59
MotoGP
Sep 17, 2021

MotoGP: Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding right now

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead Assen
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole Assen
Video Inside
DTM

Assen DTM: Lawson pips Wittmann to Saturday pole

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team
World Superbike World Superbike

Rabat splits with Barni Ducati World Superbike team

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance
WEC WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report
Supercars Supercars

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

Rossi "exaggerated" in Marquez outburst, says Agostini
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "exaggerated" in Marquez outburst, says Agostini

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Ducati 1-2 in qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales: Qualifying “still complicated” on Aprilia MotoGP bike

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha “struggling more than usual” in qualifying

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.