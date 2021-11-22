Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Next / Darryn Binder felt no pressure in much-debated MotoGP step at Jerez
MotoGP / Jerez November testing News

Puig: Honda “far from ready” with 2022 MotoGP bike

By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova

Honda team boss Alberto Puig says the marque is “still far from being ready” with its 2022 bike following the Jerez test, but noted the “conclusions are positive”.

Honda failed to win a race in 2020 for the first ever since it returned to the premier class full-time in 1982, and though Marc Marquez won three grands prix this year despite still recovering from a serious arm injury, the RC213V proved to be a problematic bike.

All of its riders struggled with a lack of rear grip, which had a knock-on effect of hampering them into the corners as well as exiting them.

Honda unveiled a radically different RC213V prototype for 2022 at the Misano test in September and continued developing that last week at the post-season Jerez test.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami was second overall at the end of the two-day Jerez test, while factory team Honda rider Pol Espargaro was seventh – while Marc Marquez was absent, having missed the final two rounds of 2021 with vision problems.

“This is not easy to answer, because sometimes we don’t know,” Puig told motogp.com when asked at what stage of development Honda was at with the 2022 RC213V.

“After you make a test, the engineers must collect all the info, and of course decide the direction or what to do.

“So, in which part in the development [we are]: we are testing and developing at the same time.

“I mean, there is not a limit for development, you can develop always.

“We are trying to understand what is best for our riders, based on different chassis configurations and engines, and this is what all manufacturers are doing.

“I would say that we are still far from being ready, but very important and crucial test here.

“Inside our complicated situation with our riders, with Marc not being here, we are getting good information.”

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com’s Spanish language edition Motorsport.es, Puig was upbeat about Honda’s work so far on its 2022 challenger.

"The conclusions are positive because we have found a direction in which to continue the work,” he added.

“When the bike is tested by different riders and each one tells you a different thing it is very complicated, but fortunately the opinion of our riders is very similar and this is very important, because you realise that the work we started in Misano and what we said then that we would try to do for this test in Jerez has worked. And that is positive.”

Espargaro says the rear grip missing from the 2021 bike has been delivered with the new prototype, though notes the front-end “suffers more” now.

"Without a doubt this is the grip I was asking for, they have worked a lot on this aspect and we have made a big step forward,” the Spaniard said.

“When you generate a lot of rear grip other problems arise, especially in the front, which suffers more. Maybe we need a softer tyre.

“But we got what we asked for and now we have to do our job and return the effort.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race
Previous article

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race
Next article

Darryn Binder felt no pressure in much-debated MotoGP step at Jerez

Darryn Binder felt no pressure in much-debated MotoGP step at Jerez
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Darryn Binder felt no pressure in much-debated MotoGP step at Jerez Jerez November testing
MotoGP

Darryn Binder felt no pressure in much-debated MotoGP step at Jerez

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Jerez November testing Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

Bagnaia quickest on final day of Jerez MotoGP test Jerez November testing
Video Inside
MotoGP

Bagnaia quickest on final day of Jerez MotoGP test

Latest news

Darryn Binder felt no pressure in much-debated MotoGP step at Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP

Darryn Binder felt no pressure in much-debated MotoGP step at Jerez

Puig: Honda “far from ready” with 2022 MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Puig: Honda “far from ready” with 2022 MotoGP bike

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

Bagnaia quickest on final day of Jerez MotoGP test
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia quickest on final day of Jerez MotoGP test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late Prime

Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late

Suzuki is on the search for a new team manager after its decision not to replace Davide Brivio at the start of 2021 was backed up by its unsuccessful bid to help Joan Mir defend his 2020 MotoGP world title. But whoever Shinichi Sahara appoints next, it may have already come too late to convince Mir to stick with the project

MotoGP
Nov 19, 2021
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Prime

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.