R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
MotoGP / French GP / Breaking news

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP

shares
comments
Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes

Valentino Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed on the opening lap of the MotoGP French Grand Prix and called his third-successive non-finish a “great shame”. 

The Yamaha rider started from 10th and was in the middle of the pack on the run up to the Dunlop chicane on the opening lap of Sunday’s Le Mans race when the rear of his M1 swung round on him.

His crash forced Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales, Suzuki’s Joan Mir and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro to take avoiding action and run through the chicane, while Rossi was unable to rejoin.

It marked his third DNF in three races, having crashed out of second in the Catalan GP and retired from the Emilia Romagna GP at Misano following an early fall. 

“I’m very sad, crashing like this at the first corner is a bad thing,” Rossi said. 

“I had a good start and I was already in pretty good shape after the [opening] bend. In the first corner on the left we all entered very calmly, because the conditions were very difficult due to the cold.

“I also entered very slowly, but it started behind me and we honestly didn’t understand what happened.

“It is a period that I am also quite unlucky I must say, because I have not been able to collect even a point in the last three races even though my performance was not bad, because in practice I have always been quite competitive.”

Read Also:

Rossi wasn’t the only rider who suffered a fall which left them perplexed, as Suzuki’s Alex Rins crashed from second on lap 20. 

Rins had come from 16th on the grid running the medium rear tyre as opposed to the soft the leaders were using, and by lap 11 was into the podium battle.

Having taken second when Pramac’s Jack Miller’s bike expired on lap 19, Rins had a “totally unexpected” tumble at the Dunlop chicane on the following tour.

“It was a shame; even before the crash it was a great race,” said the Suzuki rider. 

“It was difficult for the tyres to warm up, it was difficult but we handled it well, I gained several positions and we moved forward. 

“I had a good feeling with the front tyre, we fought a lot with [Andrea] Dovizioso and Miller. 

“[Danilo] Petrucci escaped and when Miller's engine broke, I went forward and I was catching Petrux , [which is] just when I fell. 

"I was riding well, braking on the spot, it was totally unexpected."

Additional reporting by German Garcia Casanova

Slider
List

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
1/6

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
2/6

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
3/6

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
4/6

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
5/6

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
6/6

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir says one bad MotoGP race "is allowed"
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “didn’t understand” why he crashed in French GP

