MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Styrian Grand Prix?

Andrea Dovizioso won the first of the two Spielberg races last weekend, asserting Ducati's authority at the Austrian venue.

Few would bet against Ducati repeating its triumph this weekend, although Dovizioso could face a stern challenge from other riders in the Ducati fold, including Jack Miller.

It would be wrong to discount Yamaha, especially after Maverick Vinales took pole in the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.

Styria also offers Fabio Quartararo a chance to return to the podium, having been unable to finish inside the top five after a double win at Jerez at the start of the season.

Suzuki showed great pace at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday and it could be argued that Alex Rins would have won the race had he not crashed while trying to overtake Dovizioso for the lead.

KTM, too, could be strong at its home turf, having been unable to show its true pace in the first Spielberg race.

What time does the Styrian MotoGP start today?

The Styrian GP will get underway at the Red Bull Ring at 2pm local time (CEST) on Sunday. The race will be run over 28 laps and last approximately 45 minutes.

Date : Su n day, 23rd August 2020

Start time : 2:00 p m CEST / 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 5:30pm IST / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Styrian MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Styrian MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN (delayed at 1:00am)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Styrian MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online via their websites.

Weather forecast for Spielberg

Like last weekend, there is a high chance of rain at Spielbeg on Sunday.