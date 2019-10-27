MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Vinales would "rather end up on the ground than second"

shares
comments
Vinales would "rather end up on the ground than second"
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 9:24 AM

Maverick Vinales said that he was not going to settle for second place in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix and that he would have rather crashed - which he ended up doing.

Yamaha rider Vinales led the majority of the race but Marc Marquez was right behind him all along and the Honda man passed him on the main straight as the final lap began.

Vinales knew that Marquez is waiting for the last lap to make his move, and said that his strategy was to retake the lead at Turn 10 ahead of Lukey Heights, where he had a clear advantage thanks to Yamaha's cornering speed.

He ended up crashing at the turn - but says he doesn't regret trying as his aim was the victory.

"I was going for the victory and I wasn't getting second place. I tried to overtake him and when I pulled the angle and slowed down, I locked the rear," he explained.

"It was my fault, there's no doubt about that. I knew Marc was waiting for the last lap to pass me.

"I start the last lap much more tight to the kerb, to say 'okay, maybe I have the chance that [if] he overtake at the last moment I can brake later'. [But] he overtook me before the finish line.

"I had another plan, I was planning sector three to push at the maximum and to overtake in corner 10, it's what I did.

"Already before the crash I planned to go in without brakes, and see what happens, but I locked the rear.

"I knew he was going to overtake me there [on the straight] but I had prepared the third sector very well to come back. I'd rather end up on the ground than second."

Despite crashing, Vinales called it a "very positive" race, having been set to beat the rest of the field by over 10 seconds.

"For me was a very positive race, I crash but I was satisfied, I give my best every lap. What can I say, the bike has to improve for sure but today the bike was working on a really good way.

"But I keep working, I need to understand the way to fight with Yamaha, so if this time was fall down, maybe next time I can do the attack. We'll see. Today was important.

"I am quite happy because I keep a good rhythm, maybe only Marc was better than us, but the rest were 11-12 seconds on the back."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash

Previous article

Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash

Next article

Crutchlow: 2018 Phillip Island crash "haunted me for a year"

Crutchlow: 2018 Phillip Island crash "haunted me for a year"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author David Gruz

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

3
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

3h
4
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

1h
5
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.