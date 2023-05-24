Alex Bowman will return for NASCAR Cup Coke 600 at Charlotte
Alex Bowman will be back behind the wheel of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in this weekend's Coke 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
Bowman, 30, was sidelined about a month ago after suffering a compression fracture. The injury happened when he collided with another car, rolling multiple times in a sprint car crash at 34 Raceway in Iowa.
He has missed three points-paying events and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro while he recovered.
"It’s a boost for all of us to have Alex return to the No. 48 car this weekend at our home track," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "He’s still 17th in points, which says a lot about how well the team performed at the start of the year. Alex has worked hard to rehab the injury and come back strong, and I look for him to continue having a championship-caliber season."
Josh Berry, who previously subbed for an injured Chase Elliott earlier this year, was behind the wheel of the No. 48 car this past month. with finishes of 10th, 25th, and 30th. He also made the All-Star Race after winning the Open. Berry is a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving full-time for JR Motorsports.
"Josh is an absolute pro," said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. "His talent and hard work allowed the team to continue operating at a high level while Alex recovered. We can’t say enough about the great job he did under some challenging circumstances. We’re grateful to Josh and our partners at JRM for their support."
Bowman has been granted a medical waiver by NASCAR and remains eligible for the championship playoffs. He is 17th, just five points outside the playoffs right now. He finished 10th in last year's Coke 600.
Latest news
F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash
NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash
First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game
First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game
The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison
The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.