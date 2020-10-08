Clint Bowyer leaving SHR, to join FOX Sports booth in 2021

Bowyer, 41, has raced full-time at the Cup level since 2006. His career includes ten wins and over 500 NCS starts, as well as NASCAR Xfinity Series title in 2008.

He started out with Richard Childress Racing from 2006 to 2011, winning five races and placing as high as third in the standings. He then joined before Michael Waltrip Racing and enjoyed his best season in 2012, placing a career-best second in the championship standings and winning three races.

But since 2017, he has driven the No. 14 car for Stewart-Haas Racing. The Emporia, Kansas native has won twice since joining the team with his most recent victory coming in June, 2018, at Michigan International Speedway. The likely candidate to succeed him is Chase Briscoe, who currently leads the Xfinity Series field with eight wins this season.

Bowyer posted the following statement on social media, reflecting on his career and revealing his plans to join the FOX Sports broadcast booth on Sundays. Following Darrell Waltrip's retirement, no replacement was hired, leaving a two-man booth with Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon.

Earlier this year, Bowyer spent time in the booth for several NXS races and played a key role in the FOX Sports broadcast of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series events.

In what will now be his final year as a full-time Cup Series driver, Bowyer has two top-fives and ten top-tens. He also made the playoffs, but could face elimination as the Round of 12 concludes at the Charlotte Roval this weekend.

Related video