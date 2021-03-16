Tickets Subscribe
Several NASCAR Cup Series teams were once again fined for lug nut violations following Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway.

Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs suspended for lug nut issues

This week, NASCAR handed out $70,000 in fines for lug nut violations, resulting in the suspensions of two Cup Series crew chiefs.

The crew chiefs of Kurt Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing), Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) and William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) were all fined $10,000 for one improperly installed lug nut.

However, the No. 2 car of Brad Keselowski (Team Penske) and the No. 99 of Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse Racing) were found to have multiple lug nut violations. The result was a $20,000 to each team and a one-week suspension for crew chiefs Jeremy Bullins and Travis Mack. 

Over the last three races, 17 Cup teams have been penalized for lug nut violations, totaling $200,000 in fines and three crew chief suspensions -- the other being Mike Shiplett at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

