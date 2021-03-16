Two NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs suspended for lug nut issues

This week, NASCAR handed out $70,000 in fines for lug nut violations, resulting in the suspensions of two Cup Series crew chiefs.

The crew chiefs of Kurt Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing), Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) and William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) were all fined $10,000 for one improperly installed lug nut.

However, the No. 2 car of Brad Keselowski (Team Penske) and the No. 99 of Daniel Suarez (Trackhouse Racing) were found to have multiple lug nut violations. The result was a $20,000 to each team and a one-week suspension for crew chiefs Jeremy Bullins and Travis Mack.

Over the last three races, 17 Cup teams have been penalized for lug nut violations, totaling $200,000 in fines and three crew chief suspensions -- the other being Mike Shiplett at Stewart-Haas Racing.

