Dale Jr. to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona

With reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson competing this week at the Chili Bowl Nationals, Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday that Earnhardt will test Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet Tuesday and Wednesday at the organizational test at Daytona International Speedway.

“Excited to get more time behind the wheel of this new car. It’s absolutely necessary for me to do my best in the broadcast booth. Thanks Team Hendrick and NASCAR for the opportunity,” Earnhardt, 47, said in a message posted to his Twitter account.

Earnhardt currently works as a NASCAR TV analyst for NBC.

Earnhardt most recently got to run several laps in a Next Gen car this past October at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., during a Goodyear tire test. Both Tony Stewart and fellow driver-turned-TV broadcast Clint Bowyer also participated in that event.

The tire test was used in preparation for NASCAR’s plans to run the preseason exhibition Clash race in February on a made-from-scratch ¼-mile asphalt track built inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Since retiring from full-time Cup Series competition, Earnhardt has run at least one Xfinity Series race a season. His next planned race is April 8 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Nascar Next Gen Photo by: Grace Krenrich