Jimmie Johnson leads final practice at Las Vegas

Johnson’s average lap speed of 179.432 mph was set early and stood up the entire 50-minute session. Johnson is a four-time winner at Las Vegas, with his most recent victory coming in the 2010 season.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer (179.271 mph) and Aric Almirola (179.170 mph) were second and third, respectively. Almirola was fastest in Friday’s first practice.

Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Ross Chastain (filling in for injured Ryan Newman), Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek and Alex Bowman.

Harvick (177.636 mph) had the fastest average speed among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Johnson and Chastain were second and third, respectively, in that category.