No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Fontana / Breaking news

No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"

shares
comments
No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 1:29 AM

It wasn’t a fairytale ending for Jimmie Johnson at Auto Club Speedway, but it was another strong run, which remains a welcome change from recent seasons.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Johnson had scored the first of his 83 career NASCAR Cup Series wins at the Fontana, Calif., track in 2002 and appeared in good position Sunday to end what is now a career-worst 98-race winless streak.

He ran well in practice and just missed out winning the pole, starting second in Sunday’s race. He remained competitive throughout, leading 10 laps and ended up with seventh-place finish in what is likely his final series start at his hometown track.

Read Also:

“This team is going in the right direction. I know in my heart what I am capable of and what this team is capable of. It’s just taken a little bit to get the right people in the right places, and rebuild and get this Chevy exactly where it needs to be,” he said.

“We just couldn’t adjust this car on the pits stops quite enough to get the tight out of it. It was really competitive and racy at the start of a run and then we would fade at the end. At the end, I thought I was going to blow a tire, I think I had cords on the fronts and I thought I wasn’t going to finish the race.

“So, to salvage a top-10 out of it and two thirds in the stages, we are headed in the right direction. I want to thank the fans here in California. There have been some great vibes all weekend.”

Johnson led the field during the pace laps on a five-wide salute to the fans and his wife and two daughters waved the green flag to start the race.

“There’s nothing like coming home and this was beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” said the native of El Cajon, Calif.

Through three races, Johnson already has one top-five and two top-10 finishes and is 11th in the series standings. At this point last year, he was 17th and didn’t pick up his first top-five until the March race at Texas.

“I’m a competitor at heart and I want to win races and be up front and get it all done,” he said. “So, I was pretty disappointed the way it finished and ended up seventh. But it’s a good sign of where we’re heading.”

Read Also:

Next article
Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place

Previous article

Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Fontana
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Fontana

Fontana

28 Feb - 1 Mar
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
13:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
14:35
14:35
Qualifying
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
11:35
11:35
Race
Sun 1 Mar
Sun 1 Mar
12:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell: Williams still the slowest car in 2020

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault

3
Formula 1

Verstappen downplays skittish Red Bull car after spins

4
IndyCar

Loyalty was part of Alonso’s decision to race Indy for McLaren

5
General

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards

1h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"
NAS

No win, but Jimmie Johnson "is going in the right direction"

Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place
NAS

Kyle Busch: "We have a lot of work to do" despite second-place

Alex Bowman cruises to Fontana Cup win
NAS

Alex Bowman cruises to Fontana Cup win

JTG Daugherty teams hit with pre-race penalties at Fontana
NAS

JTG Daugherty teams hit with pre-race penalties at Fontana

Bowyer narrowly beats out Johnson for Fontana pole
NAS

Bowyer narrowly beats out Johnson for Fontana pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.