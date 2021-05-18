Keselowski, 37, has been offered a fulltime Cup series ride with Roush Fenway Racing beginning next season in a deal that would also include part ownership in a renamed team called RFK (Roush-Fenway-Keselowski) Racing, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal have confirmed.

Keselowski would become the driver of the No. 6 Ford, but it remains unclear how much of an ownership percentage he would have in the renamed team. However, Keselowski would be expected to play a large role on the competition side of the organization, sources said.

Also unclear is whether the current driver of the No. 6, Ryan Newman, will move to a third team at Roush or leave the organization.

Keselowski’s most recent multi-year contract with Team Penske expired at the conclusion of the 2020 season and the two sides agreed to a one-year deal covering this season only.

An official announcement of Keselowski’s deal with Roush could be held up until the fall – likely September – to satisfy a clause in Keselowski’s current contract with Team Penske, sources said.

Team Penske officials offered no comment when asked by Motorsport.com on Tuesday about Keselowski’s future with the organization.

Officials with Roush Fenway Racing declined on Tuesday to respond to multiple attempts for comment.

Once the deal is completed, Keselowski would become the second high-profile Cup series driver in two years to move into a driver/ownership role.

This season, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became part owner of 23XI Racing along with NBA legend Michael Jordan. That team fields the No. 23 Toyota this season in the Cup series for driver Bubba Wallace.

In addition, Justin Marks, a veteran sports car and NASCAR driver, joined forces with Grammy Award-winning rapper Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez to create the startup Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing this season with driver Daniel Suarez.

Keselowski has been a NASCAR owner previously. His Brad Keselowski Racing team in the Truck Series competed in 190 races and won 11 times before he closed it down following the 2017 season.

After shutting down BKR, Keselowski started Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, an advanced engineering and manufacturing company based in Statesville, N.C.

“I’ve never made it a secret that I would eventually like to be an owner at the top level of the sport,” Keselowski said at the time. “And, while this is many years down the line, I want to start to prepare for that possibility now.”

Keselowski began his 12th season with Team Penske in the Cup Series this season.

Since joining Team Penske, the native of Rochester Hills, Mich., has won 67 races combined in Cup and Xfinity series competition, including the team’s first Cup series championship in 2012, an Xfinity Series driver’s title in 2010 and he has been a part of four Xfinity Series owner championships.

So far this season, Keselowski has one win in the Cup series and is all-but locked in the playoffs. He is currently ranked ninth in the series standings heading into this weekend’s inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Keselowski’s departure from Penske at the end of the year could create a much-coveted high-profile ride opening in the Cup series.

As of now, Penske driver and reigning Xfinity Series champion, Austin Cindric, is scheduled to move to the Cup series in 2022, but to drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, a Penske-affiliated team.

The current driver of the No. 21, Matt DiBenedetto, is scheduled to leave the team at the end of the 2021 season.

Penske also fields Cup teams for drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

