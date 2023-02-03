Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Garage 56 reveals Le Mans headlights setup in Daytona Next / Clash at the L.A. Coliseum: Entry list, how to watch, schedule & more
NASCAR Cup / Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Interview

Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year'

Kevin Harvick didn’t have high expectations for the debut of the preseason Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last year, but it didn’t take long to change his mind.

Jim Utter
By:
Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year'

When NASCAR first decided last season to create a ¼-mile track from scratch inside a sporting venue, Harvick was no fan of the idea.

“I had anticipated it being a complete joke, to be honest,” said Harvick, who is entering his final fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series. “But after practicing and running the race, it was probably the most fun that I had all year because the cars raced so well.

“You could beat and bang, and the race track was actually pretty racy. As you look back on it, it was definitely a fun experience.”

A capacity crowd witnessed Joey Logano hold off Kyle Busch to claim the Clash win, which was the first race utilizing NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the Cup Series.

A resounding success 

More than 70 percent of ticket buyers from 2022 event were first-time ticket buyers to a NASCAR-owned event. The race received a 2.32 TV rating with more than 4.3 million viewers and it was the most-viewed Clash since 2016 with viewership numbers up 168 percent over 2021.

NASCAR and coliseum officials took notice and thought so highly of the event as an unofficial kickoff to the season that they decided to come back for a second visit, which takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (Fox Sports).

General View

General View

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“It all worked out better than everybody anticipated. When you look at the event itself, especially in Los Angeles, it’s just tough to have anything that’s really impactful,” Harvick said.

“But that event for us was really impactful, and it was in a market where we tend to struggle a bit to get big audiences and grab the attention of the media during that particular time. For us, there wasn’t anything at the Coliseum that wasn’t a success last year.”

Harvick said the timing of the Clash – two weeks before the season officially starts at Daytona and during the “off weekend” before the Super Bowl – worked well.

“It really allows us to get a jumpstart on the season, and it leads into some storylines and other things while there’s a little bit of a break in the football season, because we all know that football is king, right?” he said.

“Football has got the most eyeballs on it and the most things going on, and putting that right in Fox’s backyard there in California and being able to put on an event like that – and we also had the Super Bowl there last year – to make the impact we did with all that was going on in L.A. was a big deal.

“So, for me, there’s not anything more you can do to kick off the season and make it any bigger than how we’re doing it at the Coliseum.”

As for this year’s event, Harvick said Cup teams’ year of experience with the Next Gen car combined with having run the event once before could well spice up the action.

“I think everybody’s going to be much more confident in how their cars race,” he said/ “Everybody knows it’s going to be a good event, and I think as you look at the racing, as long as the race track gets built the same, I think it’ll produce another good show.”

shares
comments

NASCAR Garage 56 reveals Le Mans headlights setup in Daytona

Clash at the L.A. Coliseum: Entry list, how to watch, schedule & more
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Connor Mosack to run select NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR

Connor Mosack to run select NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR

NASCAR XFINITY

Mosack joins JGR for three NXS races Connor Mosack to run select NASCAR Xfinity races with JGR

Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

NASCAR Cup

Legacy M.C. confirms Mosley Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Mercedes hobbled after rapid Bathurst qualifying

Mercedes hobbled after rapid Bathurst qualifying

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Mercedes hobbled after rapid Bathurst qualifying Mercedes hobbled after rapid Bathurst qualifying

Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2

Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2

WEC

Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2 Lapierre to skip 2023 WEC season as Alpine steps down to LMP2

Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules

Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules

Formula 1

Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules Ford: F1 return wasn’t possible without changes to engine rules

How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up

How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up

SGT Super GT

How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up How SUPER GT's 2023 GT300 field is shaping up

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.