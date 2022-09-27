Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas? Next / NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct
NASCAR Cup News

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return

Kurt Busch has been sidelined since a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway on July 23rd, forfeiting his spot in the playoffs as he battled concussion-like symptoms.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return

Kurt Busch, 44, has missed ten races now as he continues his recovery. In his absence, Ty Gibbs has been brought in as a substitute driver at 23XI Racing.

Although he withdrew his medical waiver, thus forfeiting his position in the playoffs, the No. 45 Toyota remains in the owner's championship hunt. As a result, the team swapped car numbers and put Bubba Wallace in the No. 45 car.

Meanwhile, the elder Busch brother has watched from the sidelines, working to improve with the hope of returning to the race track.

During the Paint the Wall Pink event at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday, Busch was there to raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer. He also gave an update on his condition. 

Kurt Busch makes his first public appearance

Kurt Busch makes his first public appearance

Photo by: Grace Krenrich

"I’m doing good," he said. "You know, each week is progress and I feel good and I don’t know why I’ll be back. Time has been the challenge. Father Time is the one in charge on this one."

Busch continued: "Yeah, I feel hopeful. I know that I have more doctor visits and more distance to go, and I keep pushing each week. TPC, Toyota Performance Center, has been a group of angels that have helped with the workouts and the vestibular workouts. Nutrition as well. The different supplements and things to help everything rebalance with my vision, my hearing, and just overall balance in general."

The unknowns surrounding his future have, in a way, brought him back to his past. He explained that it feels like the beginning portion of his career when he wasn't exactly sure what was going to be next for him. 

"It brought my back to my beginning days," remarked the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion. "This is something I never knew would happen as far as like an injury. I never knew I would make it in racing, and you keep pushing based off of your instincts and the village of people around you. Whether it’s the race team in 23XI who has been tremendous, or Toyota, Monster Energy. It reminds me of the beginning as I don’t know what journey I’m on but I’m gonna keep pushing."

Although many have reached out to offer help and advice, Busch ended his comments by expressing how no two head injuries are really the same.

"Each situation is different," he explained. "Similar to breast cancer survivors, not every story is the same. Not every injury is the same. There’s been a bunch of military guys who have reached out to me from all the years that I worked with their different foundations and you feel that village in its support. It’s not just like a broken arm and you get the cast taken off and then you can go bench press 300 pounds.

"It’s a process of coming back."

shares
comments

Related video

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?
Previous article

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?
Next article

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct Texas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas? Texas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Kurt Busch More from
Kurt Busch
Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas results: Kurt Busch wins Kansas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas results: Kurt Busch wins

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021 Atlanta II
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch 'not leaving anything on the table' in 2021

Latest news

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for violating code of conduct

The playoff picture has changed dramatically as NASCAR announces penalties to William Byron, as well as Ty Gibbs following the Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return

Kurt Busch has been sidelined since a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway on July 23rd, forfeiting his spot in the playoffs as he battled concussion-like symptoms.

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?

At Texas Motor Speedway, at least half of the 16 cautions in the NASCAR Cup Series race were the result of blown tires.

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it

NASCAR's Sr. Vice President of Competition Scott Miller admits race control missed the contact between William Byron and Denny Hamlin under yellow at Texas on Sunday night that sent Hamlin spinning through the infield.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.