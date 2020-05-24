NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte / Qualifying report

Kurt Busch tops Jimmie Johnson for Coke 600 pole

Kurt Busch tops Jimmie Johnson for Coke 600 pole
By:
May 24, 2020, 7:12 PM

Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

William Byron's 180.264mph lap was enough to secure him the provisional pole early in the session. But it would not hold as teammate Jimmie Johnson, a four-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600, took over the top spot with 181.214mph lap.

With no practice, the track was treacherous for some. J.J. Yeley cut down a left rear tire on his run after a significant tire rub during his lap.

Matt DiBenedetto slammed the wall on the exit of Turn 4 during his lap, forcing the Wood Brothers to roll out the backup car.

Soon after, Aric Almirola spun sideways, making slight contact with the outside wall as his car slid into the infield.

 

Several drivers took a shot at Johnson's lap, but none could seem to top the No. 48 machine.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Kurt Busch was finally able to unseat Johnson in the closing moments of the session, taking pole position by just 0.009s (181.269mph). For Busch, this is his 28th career pole and his first in NACAR's longest race.

"I'm just so proud of Matt McCall (crew chief) and all our guys and the way we have to communicate right now and get through everything, such as those last-minute details and those fine adjustments," Busch said. "I mean - wow. What a Chevrolet and being up front - this is pretty sweet.

"It's an awesome pole. I was really more geared up for downforce and being ready for 600 miles. This means Matt McCall has something up his sleeve and we should be good tonight!'

This will be Johnson's seventh front row start at Charlotte Motor Speedway and his fourth in the 600.

Chase Elliott will start third, Matt Kenseth fourth, Tyler Reddick fifth, Austin Dillon sixth, Joey Logano seventh, Martin Truex Jr. eighth, Brad Keselowski ninth, and William Byron tenth.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Mph
1 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 29.790   181.269
2 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 29.799 0.009 181.214
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 29.834 0.044 181.002
4 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 29.847 0.057 180.923
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 29.850 0.060 180.905
6 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 29.877 0.087 180.741
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 29.925 0.135 180.451
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 29.946 0.156 180.325
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 29.953 0.163 180.282
10 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 29.956 0.166 180.264
11 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 30.019 0.229 179.886
12 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 30.020 0.230 179.880
13 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 30.027 0.237 179.838
14 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 30.033 0.243 179.802
15 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 30.042 0.252 179.748
16 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 30.059 0.269 179.647
17 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 30.071 0.281 179.575
18 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 30.072 0.282 179.569
19 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 30.081 0.291 179.515
20 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 30.095 0.305 179.432
21 77 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 30.150 0.360 179.104
22 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 30.156 0.366 179.069
23 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 30.172 0.382 178.974
24 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 30.183 0.393 178.909
25 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 30.254 0.464 178.489
26 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 30.313 0.523 178.141
27 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 30.324 0.534 178.077
28 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 30.334 0.544 178.018
29 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 30.352 0.562 177.912
30 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 30.848 1.058 175.052
31 27 United States Gray Gaulding Ford 31.160 1.370 173.299
32 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 31.234 1.444 172.889
33 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 31.452 1.662 171.690
34 7 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 31.480 1.690 171.537
35 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 31.502 1.712 171.418
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 31.590 1.800 170.940
37 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 31.858 2.068 169.502
38 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 31.971 2.181 168.903
39 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 33.538 3.748 161.011
40 10 United States Aric Almirola   Ford --   --  --
Chase Elliott shouldn't retaliate against Kyle Busch, says Hamlin

Chase Elliott shouldn't retaliate against Kyle Busch, says Hamlin
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte
Drivers Kurt Busch , Jimmie Johnson
Author Nick DeGroot

