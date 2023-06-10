Kyle Larson leads the way in Sonoma Cup practice
Kyle Larson, who has started on the pole the last five NASCAR Cup races at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, was – surprise – fastest in Saturday’s lone practice session.
Larson had the fastest overall average lap speed at 91.019 mph, which he set in the first 20-minute session.
Martin Truex Jr. was second-fastest overall 991.078 mph, also in the first session, while A.J. Allmendinger was third (91.019 mph) and fastest in the second session.
Group A
Larson finished the first 20-minute session with the fastest average lap speed at 91.729 mph.
Truex was second-fastest (91.078 mph) and Reddick was third (90.936 mph).
“Kyle laid down a really good lap,” Reddick said. “I think we’ll just keep looking at it, make a few adjustments and we’ll get a shot here in qualifying and see what the one-lap potential is.”
Michael McDowell and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.
Reddick went briefly off the course on the backstretch early in the session but returned to the track without further incident.
About 10 minutes in, Brad Keselowski spun out in Turn 4A but was able to get his No. 6 Ford refired and returned to pit road.
Truck Series regular Grant Enfinger drove Legacy Motor Club’s No. 42 Chevrolet in place of Noah Gragson, who is sitting out the weekend with concussion-like symptoms. He was slowest among the 18 drivers.
Group B
Allmendinger set the fastest average lap speed of the second session (91.019 mph) in the first few laps.
His Kaulig Racing teammate, Justin Hailey, was second-fastest (90.701 mph) while Chase Elliott – in his first race back from a one-race suspension by NASCAR – was third (90.665 mph).
Austin Dillon and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.
Bubba Wallace briefly went off course in Turn 7 early in the session but was able to continue on without incident.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|11
|1'18.099
|91.730
|2
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|9
|1'18.657
|0.558
|0.558
|91.079
|3
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|10
|1'18.708
|0.609
|0.051
|91.020
|4
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|10
|1'18.780
|0.681
|0.072
|90.937
|5
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|12
|1'18.951
|0.852
|0.171
|90.740
|6
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|8
|1'18.984
|0.885
|0.033
|90.702
|7
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|10
|1'19.016
|0.917
|0.032
|90.665
|8
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|12
|1'19.064
|0.965
|0.048
|90.610
|9
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|10
|1'19.129
|1.030
|0.065
|90.536
|10
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|9
|1'19.136
|1.037
|0.007
|90.528
|11
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|10
|1'19.157
|1.058
|0.021
|90.504
|12
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|13
|1'19.179
|1.080
|0.022
|90.479
|13
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|14
|1'19.199
|1.100
|0.020
|90.456
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|12
|1'19.266
|1.167
|0.067
|90.379
|15
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|10
|1'19.325
|1.226
|0.059
|90.312
|16
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|10
|1'19.353
|1.254
|0.028
|90.280
|17
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|12
|1'19.358
|1.259
|0.005
|90.274
|18
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|11
|1'19.515
|1.416
|0.157
|90.096
|19
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|11
|1'19.538
|1.439
|0.023
|90.070
|20
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|7
|1'19.593
|1.494
|0.055
|90.008
|21
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|11
|1'19.600
|1.501
|0.007
|90.000
|22
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|14
|1'19.613
|1.514
|0.013
|89.985
|23
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|11
|1'19.631
|1.532
|0.018
|89.965
|24
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|10
|1'19.646
|1.547
|0.015
|89.948
|25
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|10
|1'19.653
|1.554
|0.007
|89.940
|26
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|6
|1'19.654
|1.555
|0.001
|89.939
|27
|51
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|10
|1'19.687
|1.588
|0.033
|89.902
|28
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|11
|1'20.003
|1.904
|0.316
|89.547
|29
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|7
|1'20.047
|1.948
|0.044
|89.497
|30
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|13
|1'20.053
|1.954
|0.006
|89.491
|31
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|12
|1'20.076
|1.977
|0.023
|89.465
|32
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|7
|1'20.099
|2.000
|0.023
|89.439
|33
|78
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|8
|1'20.238
|2.139
|0.139
|89.284
|34
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|14
|1'20.368
|2.269
|0.130
|89.140
|35
|42
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|14
|1'21.216
|3.117
|0.848
|88.209
|36
|15
|Andy Lally
|Ford
|10
|1'21.287
|3.188
|0.071
|88.132
Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans
Denny Hamlin beats Reddick to NASCAR Cup pole at Sonoma
Kyle Busch second at Sonoma: "We're rolling right now"
Kyle Busch second at Sonoma: "We're rolling right now"
2023 NASCAR Cup Sonoma race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Sonoma race results
Truex leads Toyota turnaround with fourth Sonoma Cup win
Truex leads Toyota turnaround with fourth Sonoma Cup win
Johnson: "My heart is full" as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Johnson: "My heart is full" as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace's Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace's Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
