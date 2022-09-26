Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Playoff stars Elliott, Bell suffer Texas NASCAR Cup wrecks Next / Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron
NASCAR Cup / Texas II Race report

Reddick wins Texas Cup race plagued by tire failures

Tyler Reddick survived a chaotic 500-miler at Texas Motor Speedway, taking victory.

Nick DeGroot
By:

He may be eliminated from the playoffs, but that didn't stop Tyler Reddick from going for the win at Texas. The RCR driver held on and thankfully, the tires did as well, beating Joey Logano to the checkered flag in a high-attrition race.

In a race slowed by 16 cautions and even a red flag, there was no clear favorite. For Reddick, he's now won three races this season. Only Chase Elliott has won more races.

"I was extremely worried (about the tires), I'm not going to lie," said Reddick. "Unfortunately, just about every time we've had fast cars, we've had some tire problems. Yeah, that last run the right sides were vibrating really, really hard there.

"I was just trying to maximize and use the gap that I built over Joey just in case. I mean, every time we've had a strong car, we've been bit by something, man. Just really proud to be able to get this Lenovo Chevy to Victory Lane. We were at Auto Club earlier this year, so fast with this car. They deserve to go to get to Victory Lane. We got them there."

Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five. Erik Jones, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin filled out the rest of the top-ten.

Stage 1

Keselowski started from pole position. He briefly battled Logano for the lead before clearing him and setting sail.

Wallace had an unscheduled pit stop in the early running. Meanwhile, Keselowski led the first 30 laps before slipping up the track in Turn 1, falling back to third.

A few laps later, the first caution flag waved for the spinning No. 19 Toyota of Martin Truex Jr.

Byron got the lead on pit road, taking the top spot from Logano with a faster stop. Keselowski was caught speeding and was forced to restart from the back of the field.

Kyle Busch then crashed, becoming the first driver to fall out of the race. It's been a season to forget for the outgoing JGR driver.

“Just was getting a little closer to the No. 11 (Hamlin) and knew if I tracked him – followed him in the lower groove, then I would lose ground,” he said after being released from the infield care center. “So I went to the high groove where I was making time in the sticky stuff, (but) it’s not so sticky sometimes apparently.

He then added: “Bananas peels out there. Too many conditions that you got to be smarter about. I guess I wasn't very smart.”

The cautions kept coming as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun through the infield. Later on, playoff driver Christopher Bell cut down a right-rear tire and spun. Cole Custer spun as well with a flat around the same time, hitting the wall and falling out of the race.

On the run that followed, an intense battle for the race lead broke out. Byron slid up and Hamlin took control. He was then challenged by Reddick, but Larson managed to pass them both and take the lead for himself.

Near the end of the stage, another playoff driver found trouble. Alex Bowman's car snapped around and he hit the wall, rejoining the race wounded and several laps down.

While many drivers took the opportunity to pit, a handful stayed out to try and steal some stage points. 

A three-lap dash to the finish culminated with contact between Larson and Hamlin in the battle for the stage win. They got away with it but Hamlin warned, “I’m not lifting on the next one.”

Larson crossed the line ahead of Hamlin, Logano, Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain, Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Keselowski, Austin Cindric, and Michael McDowell.

Stage 2

Stenhouse didn't pit during the stage break and was now leading McDowell. Those who stayed out for stage points were now mostly all outside the top-20.

Harrison Burton was able to take command in the famed Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford and led until the next caution. Bell spun again due to another cut tire, this time slamming the outside wall. The team was unable to repair the car in time and were forced out of the race.

Elliott won the race off pit road, followed by Chastain with a two-tire call. Behind them, Burton had a disastrous pit stop with a fire igniting in the stall. 

Later in the run, there was a scary moment for Cody Ware, who crashed heavily into the outside wall. He then shot down the track and into the pit wall. Emerging from the car gingerly, he was taken via ambulance to the infield care center. He was treated and later released.

During that same yellow, Chastain led a group of drivers down pit road for fuel and fresh rubber while Elliott stayed out. Larson was forced to pit twice during the yellow-flag period.

The next victim of attrition was Elliott himself, who blew a tire while leading and slammed the outside wall. He quickly climbed from the car, which was now in flames.

“The tire blew apart, that’s why I crashed,” explained Elliott. “Something came apart, I could hear it flapping in the right-rear fender well. If it wasn’t down, it was certainly coming apart.

Of his title hopes, he added: “It’s not a great position to be in for sure, it is what it is now. We were actually decent here for once, that was nice while it lasted. We’ll go to Talladega and try to survive and get a win down the road.”

Read Also:

The tenth caution flew for a half-spin by Buescher, who did a fine job recovering the car.

Blaney went on to win the second stage ahead of Chastain, Byron, Keselowski, Suarez, A. Dillon, Cindric, Logano, Truex, and McDowell.

Stage 3

Larson with a fuel-only call and Logano with a two-tire call won the race off pit road. But they would be mid-pack as about a dozen cars stayed out, led by McDowell and Jones.

However, a small cell came over the track and raindrops delayed the restart. Despite blue skies, the race was red-flagged and then put on a 30-minute hold due to lightning in the area.

The race resumed with 11 laps to go. Jones got into the wall battling McDowell for the race lead. Soon after, Reddick moved into the lead.

The next caution was Chris Buescher, who crashed with a flat tire while running third. Reddick took the chance to pit.

Kevin Harvick was among 11 drivers who stayed out. He led the race until he too lost a right-rear tire, impacting the outside wall.

Truex took the race lead, but a similar fate would befall him as well. He cut a right-rear and crashed, ending his hopes of a victory.

Under yellow, Byron spun Hamlin in retaliation for earlier contact. Hamlin then harassed Byron under yellow, promising to get him back via the radio.

Stenhouse, Todd Gilliland and Chase Briscoe were the only drivers who stayed out. Reddick quickly cut through them and took the lead. 

The 15th caution flew as Stenhouse and Cindric spun out of Turn 2. The 16th and final caution was displayed for a spin by Aric Almirola.

Reddick was nervous the tires wouldn’t last, but he was able to hang on and take the race win with a green-flag run to the checkered flag.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Points
1 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 334 4:21'53.220     70 40
2 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 334 4:21'54.410 1.190 1.190 15 46
3 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 334 4:21'54.988 1.768 0.578   34
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 334 4:21'55.585 2.365 0.597 29 43
5 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 334 4:21'57.364 4.144 1.779   32
6 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 334 4:21'57.546 4.326 0.182 1 31
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 334 4:21'57.598 4.378 0.052 42 43
8 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 334 4:21'58.257 5.037 0.659 31 39
9 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 334 4:21'58.724 5.504 0.467 19 38
10 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 334 4:21'58.841 5.621 0.117 2 36
11 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 334 4:22'01.241 8.021 2.400 12 28
12 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 334 4:22'01.365 8.145 0.124 1 38
13 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 334 4:22'01.783 8.563 0.418 1 39
14 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 334 4:22'01.947 8.727 0.164   23
15 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 334 4:22'02.168 8.948 0.221   28
16 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 334 4:22'03.525 10.305 1.357   21
17 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 334 4:22'05.261 12.041 1.736 3 25
18 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 334 4:22'07.527 14.307 2.266 15 19
19 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 334 4:22'07.767 14.547 0.240 9 18
20 23 Ty Gibbs Toyota 334 4:22'08.227 15.007 0.460    
21 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 334 4:22'08.447 15.227 0.220    
22 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 334 4:22'10.448 17.228 2.001    
23 15 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 334 4:22'10.887 17.667 0.439    
24 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 334 4:22'10.936 17.716 0.049   13
25 45 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 334 4:22'21.503 28.283 10.567   12
26 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 333 4:21'59.216 1 Lap 1 Lap 1  
27 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 333 4:22'13.684 1 Lap 14.468 23 14
28 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 333 4:22'15.711 1 Lap 2.027 1 9
29 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 329 4:22'22.154 5 Laps 4 Laps   8
30 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 270 3:47'39.179 64 Laps 59 Laps   7
31 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 267 3:31'11.814 67 Laps 3 Laps 15 8
32 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 184 2:14'59.974 150 Laps 83 Laps 44 5
33 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 166 1:56'47.123 168 Laps 18 Laps   4
34 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 136 1:38'45.237 198 Laps 30 Laps   3
35 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 77 52'32.093 257 Laps 59 Laps   2
36 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 48 28'35.413 286 Laps 29 Laps   1

shares
comments

Related video

Playoff stars Elliott, Bell suffer Texas NASCAR Cup wrecks
Previous article

Playoff stars Elliott, Bell suffer Texas NASCAR Cup wrecks
Next article

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas? Texas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron Texas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?

At Texas Motor Speedway, at least half of the 16 cautions in the NASCAR Cup Series race were the result of blown tires.

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it

NASCAR's Sr. Vice President of Competition Scott Miller admits race control missed the contact between William Byron and Denny Hamlin under yellow at Texas on Sunday night that sent Hamlin spinning through the infield.

Van Gisbergen begins NASCAR Cup race talks with Trackhouse
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen begins NASCAR Cup race talks with Trackhouse

Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen has begun talks with Trackhouse Racing about a one-off NASCAR Cup Series start.

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron

Denny Hamlin and William Byron collided under both green and under yellow-flag conditions during Sunday's wild NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.