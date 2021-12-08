Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'
NASCAR Cup Special feature

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season

By:

The top three national divisions of NASCAR featured some exciting battles and incredible finishes during the past year. Take a look back at the ten closest margins of victory from the 2021 season.

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season

10. Austin Cindric vs. Brett Moffitt - Daytona Xfinity - 0.104s

Cindric started his title defense on the right foot with a win in the season-opener at Daytona, controlling the final few laps of the race and denying Moffitt his first victory in the Xfinity Series.

9. Brad Keselowski vs. William Byron - Talladega Cup - 0.102s 

Keselowski's last victory as a Team Penske driver. At Talladega, he beat Byron to the checkered flag for his 35th career win and what would ultimately be his final behind the wheel of the No. 2 machine before becoming a co-owner/driver at Roush Keselowski Fenway Racing.

8. Myatt Snider vs. Brandon Jones - Homestead Xfinity - 0.085s

Snider earned his first career NXS victory early in the 2021 season, leading just five laps after a tough back-and-forth battle for the race lead at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

7. A.J. Allmendinger vs. Austin Cindric - Bristol Xfinity - 0.082s

One of the most dramatic finishes of the year came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. Three-wide, door-slamming chaos ensued at the half-mile short track, culminating in a photo finish and massive crash just after the checkered flag. Allmendinger's race-winning car even had to be towed back to Victory Lane.

6. Ryan Blaney vs. William Byron - Michigan Cup - 0.077s 

The closest finish of the NASCAR Cup Series season came at one of its biggest tracks with Ryan Blaney holding off William Byron. Blaney took the top spot for the first time on a Lap 193/200 restart and did not look back, leading the final eight laps as fellow young gun Byron tried and failed to find his way back into the lead.

5. Noah Gragson vs. Austin Cindric - Martinsville Xfinity - 0.064s

Gragson secured his place in the Championship 4 with this impressive victory at Martinsville after leading over half the race. The win was the fifth of his NXS career, holding off 2020 series champion Cindric in the battle to the line. He would go on to place third in the final points standings.

4. Tate Fogleman vs Tyler Hill - Talladega Trucks - 0.052s

After sending John-Hunter Nemechek spinning, it was a clash of the underdogs as Fogleman beat doors with Hill to the line and winning for the very first time in his brief career. It was a career-best result for Hill as well, and the first time either driver had finished inside the top-five.

3. Ben Rhodes vs. Jordan Anderson - Daytona Trucks - 0.036s

The eventual 2021 CWTS champion started off the year with a victory in the season-opener, denying both Jordan Anderson and Cory Roper what could have been their first trip to Victory Lane. Rhodes would later bookend the year by also winning the finale and taking the Truck Series championship.

2. Daniel Hemric vs. Austin Cindric - Phoenix Xfinity - 0.030s

In a climatic NXS championship finale, Hemric and Cindric traded paint exited the last corner. Hemric prevailed, capturing his first ever win after going winless in his first 119 starts. They slammed fenders not just for the win though, but the title as well. Hemric would get to celebrate both his first career and the title on the same night in one of the most memorable season finales in recent history.

1. Justin Haley vs. A.J. Allmendinger - Daytona Xfinity 0.023s

In a Kaulig Racing 1-2, Haley narrowly beat out his teammate for the closest finish of the 2021 season, coming in the NXS playoff race at Daytona. The win was the fourth of Haley's NXS career, all coming at superspeedways.

shares
comments
Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'
Previous article

Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
GMS Racing buys majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

GMS Racing buys majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports

New deal aims to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds for NASCAR
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

New deal aims to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds for NASCAR

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season

Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'

Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Chase Elliott named Most Popular Driver for fourth time
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott named Most Popular Driver for fourth time

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.