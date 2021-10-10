Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

Dillon, 29, will drive GMS’ No. 94 Chevrolet in 2022 as it embarks in its inaugural season in the Cup Series. The Statesville, N.C.- based organization will continue to field three fulltime Truck Series teams next year as well.

At this time, GMS does not have a charter for its Cup team, which means Dillon will have to race his way into next season’s Daytona 500.

However, GMS officials said they have had multiple discussions with teams on obtaining a charter for next season, which would lock them into the starting field each week.

“It’s such an honor to be able to drive for GMS Racing as they take the step into the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time, and that they have chosen me as their driver for the future,” Dillon said. “It’s been a challenging year off from racing fulltime but I’m so excited to return.

“I don’t think that there is going to be another driver that is more hungry than I am next year to get back out there and prove what I am capable of in the Cup Series.”

Ty Dillon, GMS Racing Photo by: GMS Racing

Dillon has made over 160 starts in the Cup Series owns one win in the Xfinity Series, three in Trucks and nine in the ARCA Menards Series, where he won the championship in 2011.

“We are excited to welcome Ty to the GMS Racing family. Going full-time cup racing in 2022 is a big step for us and I can’t think of a better driver than Ty to lead us into our first year in NASCAR’s top series,” said team president Mike Beam.

GMS will have a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, and will utilize ECR Engines.

The No. 94 has special significance for Beam. In 1995, Beam partnered with NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Bill Elliott to spearhead Bill Elliott Racing, a team that fielded the iconic No. 94 entry throughout the late 1990s. The original Bill Elliott Racing shop is still a part of the GMS Racing campus today.

“GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” said team owner Maury Gallagher.

“We have the goal to be a championship caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years.”

Dillon and the No. 94 will participate in the Next Gen car test Monday and Tuesday on the Charlotte Roval.