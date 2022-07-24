Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamlin walls Chastain, wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Next / Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono
NASCAR Cup / Pocono News

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"

Ty Gibbs had no plans to make a start in the NASCAR Cup Series this season but as often happens, plans change.

Jim Utter
By:
Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"

After NASCAR announced Sunday morning that Kurt Busch was not medically cleared to compete at Pocono Raceway, his 23XI Racing team turned to Gibbs to drive its No. 45 Toyota.

Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, was fresh off a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono.

Read Also:

In his first full season in series competition, Gibbs has won three poles and four races in 18 races making him a legitimate title contender. However, he has never turned a lap in the Cup Series’ new Next Gen car.

Gibbs had to start the race from the rear of the field and elected to lay back early-on as he tried to get a feel for the car. But he remained on the lead lap throughout the race, navigated green-flag pit stops and flirted with a top-15 finish before finally settling in at 16th.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to God for giving me this opportunity. Thank you to Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin – everybody at 23XI,” Gibbs said. “The most important thing right now is about Kurt’s health and hopefully he can get back in this seat.

“He drives way better than me so he deserves this. He’s been awesome. He’s helped me out so much. I want to say thank you to him.”

Busch, 43, was involved in a hard wreck in the final round of Cup qualifying on Saturday and was still suffering lingering effects from a concussion on Sunday.

In a statement Sunday morning, Busch said he hoped to be able to compete in next weekend’s race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Learning curve

Asked about his biggest surprise in a Cup Series car, Gibbs said: “Just the dirty air and how bad that affects you. Just being able to make sure I was getting out far enough. I was a little bit tight all day, so just trying to get front-turn and trying to get more center-turn which would help me.

“It was a learning day. I felt like I learned a lot. I’m very thankful. It was close to almost a top 15. It was fun racing with Brad (Keselowski). Never thought I’d race with these guys.

“It was just cool being next to them on the track. So, to 10-year-old Ty that means a lot. I don’t think I would ever expect that.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamlin walls Chastain, wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono
Previous article

Hamlin walls Chastain, wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono
Next article

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono Pocono
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

Chase Elliott will take whatever benefits due him from being declared the unexpected winner of Sunday’s race at Pocono but remains adamant he would prefer to win on the track.

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

The race winner and runner-up in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race were disqualified leaving third-place Chase Elliott with the unexpected victory.

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"

Ty Gibbs had no plans to make a start in the NASCAR Cup Series this season but as often happens, plans change.

Hamlin walls Chastain, wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin walls Chastain, wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono

Denny Hamlin got two things he wanted Sunday – another NASCAR Cup Series victory and payback to Ross Chastain.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.