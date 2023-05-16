Subscribe
NASCAR penalizes Reddick and Jones after Darlington

NASCAR has issued penalties to two teams following the Cup race at Darlington (SC.) Raceway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Forward Together Toyota Camry

Last weekend at Darlington, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice. The car, driven by Tyler Reddick, then had crew chief Billy Scott ejected from the track.

NASCAR has now penalized the No. 45 team ten driver and owner points. There were no suspensions or fines issued.

Reddick's team violated 'Section 14.11.2.1 A' of the rulebook concerning added ballast. 

Reddick left Darlington eighth in the regular season standings, and is currently locked into the playoffs courtesy of his victory at COTA. The points deduction drops him from eighth to tenth in the standings.

The No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team of Erik Jones were also penalized. A right-rear wheel came loose on a restart, igniting a multi-car pileup as Jones spun exiting Turn 2.

As a result, crew members Nate McBride and Adam Riley have been suspended from the next two events. The team was also held for two laps during the race.

