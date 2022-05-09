Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Joey Logano punts Byron from lead, claims Darlington Cup win
NASCAR Cup / Darlington News

William Byron on incident with Logano: "He's just an idiot"

A run-in between William Byron and Joey Logano on a late-race restart set up a controversial finish at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:

Logano lined up in the lead on the final restart with 25 of 293 laps remaining with Byron and Tyler Reddick right behind him. As Byron and Logano battled side-by-side in Turn 2, Logano felt Byron crowded him up the track to complete a pass for the lead.

So, when Logano patiently ran Byron back down and had the chance to reclaim the lead in Turn 3 with one race to go, he didn’t hesitate.

Logano hit Byron square in his rear bumper, which sent him up the track and Logano into the lead. Byron ended up tagging the wall on the final lap while Logano snapped a 40-race winless streak.

“I mean, we were really close off of (Turn) 2 and I think it spooked him and got him tight, and he was right against the wall and I got the lead,” said Byron, who ended up finishing 13th. “He’s just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time. I’ve seen it with other guys.

“He drove in there 10 miles an hour too fast, and with these Next Gen cars, he slammed me so hard it knocked the whole right side off the car and no way to make the corner.

“Yeah, he’s just a moron. He can’t win a race so it does it that way.”

Until the final restart, Logano clearly had one of the most dominant cars in the race. He led a race-high 107 laps and led nine times – no other driver led more than twice.

However, Byron didn’t think whatever transpired between the two on the final restart warranted Logano’s move at the end of the race.

“I don’t know, we’ll – yeah, it was close racing on the restart. We were faster than him,” Byron said. “Obviously at the end, the right-rear started to go away, and yeah, he didn’t even make it a contest.”

Read Also:

Logano saw it differently.

“I don’t know if he meant to get into me and fence me, but he did and at that point I felt like it was ‘game-on,’ ” he said.

“I was able to get back to him there the last few laps, pushing really hard, and just knew that was my shot to win the thing and I had to take it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Joey Logano punts Byron from lead, claims Darlington Cup win
Previous article

Joey Logano punts Byron from lead, claims Darlington Cup win
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Joey Logano punts Byron from lead, claims Darlington Cup win Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano punts Byron from lead, claims Darlington Cup win

Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington Darlington
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

William Byron on incident with Logano: "He's just an idiot"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron on incident with Logano: "He's just an idiot"

Joey Logano punts Byron from lead, claims Darlington Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano punts Byron from lead, claims Darlington Cup win

NASCAR Cup Darlington results: Logano wins from pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Darlington results: Logano wins from pole

Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano tops Kyle Larson for Cup pole at Darlington

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.