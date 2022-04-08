Previous / William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports Next / William Byron wins in NASCAR Trucks return at MartinsvilleNASCAR Truck / Martinsville News
NASCAR Truck Martinsville results: Byron wins
In his return to the NASCAR Truck Series, William Byron took the checkered flag for Spire Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway.
After 11 cautions, Byron was able to cruise to the race win unopposed as the race ended in a green-flag run.
Byron led 94 of 200 laps, collecting his eighth career CWTS victory and his first since he was full-time in 2016.
Sauter, part-time in 2022, finished second with Busch third.
Zane Smith won Stage 1 with Ben Rhodes winning Stage 2. They were among six different leaders in a race that saw nine lead changes.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|7
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|200
|1:47'36.019
|94
|2
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'37.157
|1.138
|1.138
|3
|51
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'37.658
|1.639
|0.501
|1
|4
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'38.525
|2.506
|0.867
|5
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'38.841
|2.822
|0.316
|47
|6
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'40.917
|4.898
|2.076
|2
|7
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'41.586
|5.567
|0.669
|8
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|200
|1:47'41.953
|5.934
|0.367
|9
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|200
|1:47'42.504
|6.485
|0.551
|55
|10
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'43.874
|7.855
|1.370
|11
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'44.356
|8.337
|0.482
|12
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'45.960
|9.941
|1.604
|13
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'46.657
|10.638
|0.697
|14
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|200
|1:47'47.078
|11.059
|0.421
|15
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|200
|1:47'47.163
|11.144
|0.085
|16
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|200
|1:47'47.382
|11.363
|0.219
|17
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|200
|1:47'49.231
|13.212
|1.849
|1
|18
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|200
|1:47'49.774
|13.755
|0.543
|19
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|200
|1:47'52.284
|16.265
|2.510
|20
|45
|Alan Lawless
|Chevrolet
|200
|1:47'52.614
|16.595
|0.330
|21
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|200
|1:47'53.334
|17.315
|0.720
|22
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'56.230
|20.211
|2.896
|23
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|200
|1:47'58.098
|22.079
|1.868
|24
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Chevrolet
|199
|1:47'36.499
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|25
|33
|Chase Janes
|Toyota
|199
|1:47'36.961
|1 Lap
|0.462
|26
|17
|Taylor Gray
|Ford
|198
|1:47'36.545
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|27
|02
|Jesse Little
|Chevrolet
|198
|1:47'39.218
|2 Laps
|2.673
|28
|43
|Blake Lothian
|Chevrolet
|198
|1:47'49.532
|2 Laps
|10.314
|29
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|197
|1:47'48.016
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|30
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|195
|1:47'43.365
|5 Laps
|2 Laps
|31
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|157
|1:29'17.008
|43 Laps
|38 Laps
|32
|20
|Dillon Steuer
|Chevrolet
|122
|1:12'13.004
|78 Laps
|35 Laps
|33
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|119
|1:24'42.194
|81 Laps
|3 Laps
|34
|46
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Toyota
|107
|1:02'42.911
|93 Laps
|12 Laps
|35
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|26
|27'08.411
|174 Laps
|81 Laps
|36
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|13
|7'21.826
|187 Laps
|13 Laps
