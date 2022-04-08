Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports Next / William Byron wins in NASCAR Trucks return at Martinsville
NASCAR Truck / Martinsville News

NASCAR Truck Martinsville results: Byron wins

In his return to the NASCAR Truck Series, William Byron took the checkered flag for Spire Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway.

After 11 cautions, Byron was able to cruise to the race win unopposed as the race ended in a green-flag run.

Byron led 94 of 200 laps, collecting his eighth career CWTS victory and his first since he was full-time in 2016.

Sauter, part-time in 2022, finished second with Busch third.

Zane Smith won Stage 1 with Ben Rhodes winning Stage 2. They were among six different leaders in a race that saw nine lead changes.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 7 United States William Byron Chevrolet 200 1:47'36.019     94
2 13 United States Johnny Sauter Toyota 200 1:47'37.157 1.138 1.138  
3 51 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 200 1:47'37.658 1.639 0.501 1
4 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 200 1:47'38.525 2.506 0.867  
5 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 200 1:47'38.841 2.822 0.316 47
6 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 200 1:47'40.917 4.898 2.076 2
7 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 200 1:47'41.586 5.567 0.669  
8 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 200 1:47'41.953 5.934 0.367  
9 38 Zane Smith Ford 200 1:47'42.504 6.485 0.551 55
10 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 200 1:47'43.874 7.855 1.370  
11 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 200 1:47'44.356 8.337 0.482  
12 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 200 1:47'45.960 9.941 1.604  
13 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 200 1:47'46.657 10.638 0.697  
14 19 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet 200 1:47'47.078 11.059 0.421  
15 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 200 1:47'47.163 11.144 0.085  
16 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 200 1:47'47.382 11.363 0.219  
17 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 200 1:47'49.231 13.212 1.849 1
18 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 200 1:47'49.774 13.755 0.543  
19 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 200 1:47'52.284 16.265 2.510  
20 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 200 1:47'52.614 16.595 0.330  
21 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 200 1:47'53.334 17.315 0.720  
22 30 Tate Fogleman Toyota 200 1:47'56.230 20.211 2.896  
23 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 200 1:47'58.098 22.079 1.868  
24 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet 199 1:47'36.499 1 Lap 1 Lap  
25 33 Chase Janes Toyota 199 1:47'36.961 1 Lap 0.462  
26 17 Taylor Gray Ford 198 1:47'36.545 2 Laps 1 Lap  
27 02 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 198 1:47'39.218 2 Laps 2.673  
28 43 Blake Lothian Chevrolet 198 1:47'49.532 2 Laps 10.314  
29 61 United States Chase Purdy Toyota 197 1:47'48.016 3 Laps 1 Lap  
30 44 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 195 1:47'43.365 5 Laps 2 Laps  
31 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 157 1:29'17.008 43 Laps 38 Laps  
32 20 Dillon Steuer Chevrolet 122 1:12'13.004 78 Laps 35 Laps  
33 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 119 1:24'42.194 81 Laps 3 Laps  
34 46 Kaden Honeycutt Toyota 107 1:02'42.911 93 Laps 12 Laps  
35 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 26 27'08.411 174 Laps 81 Laps  
36 40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 13 7'21.826 187 Laps 13 Laps  
shares
comments

Related video

William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports
Previous article

William Byron to run Martinsville Truck race for Spire Motorsports
Next article

William Byron wins in NASCAR Trucks return at Martinsville

William Byron wins in NASCAR Trucks return at Martinsville
Load comments

Latest news

Rhodes takes Truck win over Hocevar on Bristol dirt
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Rhodes takes Truck win over Hocevar on Bristol dirt

NASCAR Truck Bristol Dirt results: Rhodes takes victory
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck Bristol Dirt results: Rhodes takes victory

Racing to return to North Wilkesboro but not NASCAR - yet
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Racing to return to North Wilkesboro but not NASCAR - yet

Chase Elliott enters Bristol Truck dirt race with Spire
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Chase Elliott enters Bristol Truck dirt race with Spire

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.