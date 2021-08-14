Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course
NASCAR XFINITY / Indianapolis Breaking news

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

By:

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is a late-minute addition to Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Indy Road Course.

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett had returned last weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International to the No. 1 Chevrolet after missing three races while having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right femur.

Annett participated in two laps of practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Friday but on Saturday morning JRM announced he would not compete in the race this weekend as he continues “to recover from leg surgery.”

Read Also:

Elliott, who won the 2014 Xfinity Series championship at JRM, has been tapped as Annett’s replacement for Saturday’s race.

He participated in Saturday morning’s qualifying session and was 25th-fastest but will have to start the race from the rear of the field due to the driver change.

Elliott has five career wins in the series and has not competed in the series since the 2019 season.

shares
comments

Related video

Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course

Previous article

Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

2
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

10 min
4
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

5
Formula 1

Racing Point defends pit call that cost Perez Imola F1 podium

Latest news
Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race
NSXF

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

22m
Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course
Video Inside
NSXF

Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course

15 h
Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched
Video Inside
NSXF

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched

Aug 12, 2021
Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race
Video Inside
NSXF

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race

Aug 11, 2021
NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines
NSXF

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Aug 10, 2021
Latest videos
Take a lap around the Indianapolis Road Course with Austin Cindric 01:37
NASCAR XFINITY
15 h

Take a lap around the Indianapolis Road Course with Austin Cindric

NASCAR Xfinity: Max Papis drops out of comeback due to COVID 00:41
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 13, 2021

NASCAR Xfinity: Max Papis drops out of comeback due to COVID

NASCAR Xfinity: Max Papis makes racing return at Indianapolis 00:39
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 12, 2021

NASCAR Xfinity: Max Papis makes racing return at Indianapolis

Nascar Xfinty: Ty Gibbs beats road course aces at Watkins Glen 00:35
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Nascar Xfinty: Ty Gibbs beats road course aces at Watkins Glen

Ty Gibbs makes a statement, wins at ‘The Glen’ 02:03
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Ty Gibbs makes a statement, wins at ‘The Glen’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course Indianapolis
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race Indianapolis
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines Watkins Glen
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Racing Point defends pit call that cost Perez Imola F1 podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

Racing Point defends pit call that cost Perez Imola F1 podium

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen F1 crash

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

Latest news

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Elliott a last-minute addition to Xfinity Indy RC race

Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric tops Xfinity practice at Indy Road Course

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.