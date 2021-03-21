Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2
Other open wheel / S5000 – Sandown / Race report

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race

By:

Joey Mawson extended his points lead in the 2021 S5000 season with a dominant lights-to-flag victory in the main race at Sandown.

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race

Having finished fifth and second in the two heats on Sunday morning, former European F3 and GP3 driver Mawson lined up on pole position for what was the first all-dry race of the weekend.

With fellow front-row starter Kaleb Ngatoa suffering a DNS after crashing on his way to the grid, Mawson was unchallenged at the start as he led the field into Turn 1.

Nathan Herne slotted into second while Luis Leeds made up two places to move up to third, carefully navigating his car between a slow-starting Tim Macrow and the BRM of Thomas Randle. 

At the front, Mawson slowly started carving a gap for himself, his advantage over the rest of the field well over two seconds by the mid point of the race.

That gap only grew in the final laps of the race, the Australian driver securing his third victory of the season with a winning margin of 6.773s.

Herne was unable to keep up with Mawson’s pace but remained well clear of the chasing pack, bagging his second podium finish of the weekend after being pipped to the line in Heat 2 by Randle.

Leeds secured the final spot on the rostrum in third after holding off a charging James Golding in the latter stages of the race, the gap between the two less than a second at the flag.

Macrow was never able to recover from his slow launch at the start of the race, eventually finishing 13s down on race winner Mawson in fifth.

Erstwhile championship leader Randle spun for the third time in as many races at Sandown, slipping from fourth to last on the second lap.

He was able to recover to sixth by the time the chequered flag was waved on lap 20, passing Cooper Webster at the penultimate corner, but conceded even more ground to the in-form Mawson in their battle for the drivers’ title.

Antonio Astuti and Ricky Capo were classified eighth and ninth respectively, the former surviving a big lock up while defending from Randle, while Braydan Willmington finished a lap down on the leaders in 10th.

shares
comments

Related video

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2

Previous article

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Event S5000 – Sandown
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

2
Supercars

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

4
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

5
Supercars

Whincup to retire from driving, replace Dane as Triple Eight boss

Latest news
Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race
Misc

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race

41m
Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2
Misc

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2

4h
Sandown S5000: Golding wins confusing first heat
Misc

Sandown S5000: Golding wins confusing first heat

6h
Herne waiting for last-minute medical clearance
Video Inside
Misc

Herne waiting for last-minute medical clearance

Mar 19, 2021
S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month
Misc

S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month

Mar 18, 2021
Latest videos
S5000: Nathan Herne's Scary First Lap Crash 00:35
Other open wheel
Mar 14, 2021

S5000: Nathan Herne's Scary First Lap Crash

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 3 Highlights 01:21
Other open wheel
Mar 14, 2021

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 3 Highlights

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 2 Highlights 01:13
Other open wheel
Mar 14, 2021

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 2 Highlights

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 1 Highlights 00:53
Other open wheel
Mar 13, 2021

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 1 Highlights

Live: Phillip Island - Race 3 30:00
Other open wheel
Mar 11, 2021

Live: Phillip Island - Race 3

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2 S5000 – Sandown
Other open wheel / Race report

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2

Klien to contest select DTM races in 2021 with McLaren
DTM / Breaking news

Klien to contest select DTM races in 2021 with McLaren

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Whincup to retire from driving, replace Dane as Triple Eight boss
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup to retire from driving, replace Dane as Triple Eight boss

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

'Weird' wheel compromise helped van Gisbergen

Van Gisbergen driving through collarbone pain
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen driving through collarbone pain

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Latest news

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race
Misc Other open wheel / Race report

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2
Misc Other open wheel / Race report

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2

Sandown S5000: Golding wins confusing first heat
Misc Other open wheel / Race report

Sandown S5000: Golding wins confusing first heat

Herne waiting for last-minute medical clearance
Video Inside
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

Herne waiting for last-minute medical clearance

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.