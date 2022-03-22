Tickets Subscribe
Fukuzumi feels "different type of pressure" at Drago Corse
Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing
Super Formula Testing report

Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test

The opening day of Super Formula's second and final pre-season test at Fuji Speedway was cut short by snow, with no representative laptimes set.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test

Just 14 runners of the 21 runners ventured out of the pitlane during Tuesday's morning session, which had already been cut from two hours to 90 minutes due to a poor weather forecast.

With the promised rain duly soaking the track, it was Nakajima Racing's Toshiki Oyu that set the pace more or less throughout the session, ultimately posting a best time of 1m43.293s.

That was nearly five seconds up on nearest challenger Ryo Hirakawa (Impul), back in Japan fresh from his appearance in last weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship opener at Sebring.

Oyu also completed the most laps with 19, with reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen) and Sho Tsuboi (Inging), third- and fourth-fastest respectively, the only others to break into double figures.

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The session was stopped three times, the first coming within the opening 10 minutes as Rookie Racing's Kazuya Oshima suffered a crash at 300R, damaging his rear wing. The latter two were both caused by TOM'S man Giuliano Alesi going off twice in quick succession later in the session.

By the time of the final stoppage, the rain had turned into snow, with few cars venturing out of the pits as the session wound down towards its conclusion.

With the snow showing no signs of abating, it was announced shortly after the conclusion of the morning's running that the afternoon session, scheduled to start at 2.40pm local time, had been cancelled.

Super Formula pre-season testing concludes on Wednesday at Fuji with two more sessions planned. These are likely to be extended to compensate for the lost running on Tuesday.

The supporting Super Formula Lights series is also slated to kick off a two-day test on Wednesday.

Fuji testing times:

Pos. Driver Team/Engine Morning
1

Japan Toshiki Oyu

 Nakajima/Honda 1'43.293
2

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

 Impul/Toyota 1'48.040
3

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

 Mugen/Honda 1'52.887
4

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 Inging/Toyota 1'53.485
5 Japan Naoki Yamamoto Nakajima/Honda 1'56.489
6

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 Dandelion/Honda 1'59.243
7

France Sacha Fenestraz

 Kondo/Toyota 1'59.473
8

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

 Mugen/Honda 2'00.881
9

Japan Kazuya Oshima

 Rookie/Toyota 2'01.436
10

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

 B-Max/Honda 2'10.959
11

Japan Atsushi Miyake

 Goh/Honda 2'33.316
12

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

 KCMG/Toyota 2'53.510
13

Japan Hiroki Otsu

 Dandelion/Honda 3'58.307
14

France Giuliano Alesi

 TOM'S/Toyota 6'12.062
