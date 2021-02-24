Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
01 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

By:

Japan-domiciled Australian racer Jake Parsons will contest the 2021 Super Taikyu season with the 5Zigen team, and is targeting a return to SUPER GT later in the year.

shares
comments
Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Parsons will share a Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the ST-Z Class of the second-tier Japanese sportscar series with ex-Honda GT500 driver Toshihiro Kaneishi and gentleman racer Ryuichiro Otsuka.

The 26-year-old is also in discussions with teams about making one-off SUPER GT appearances in the second half of the year after losing his seat at the Drago Corse squad.

Parsons contested the full SUPER GT season last year with Drago, sharing the team’s Honda NSX GT3 with owner-driver Ryo Michigami, but the loss of primary sponsor Modulo over the winter forced him to look elsewhere for a drive in 2021.

After holding talks with other GT300 teams, the Melbourne native settled on a return to Super Taikyu, having previously raced in the series in 2019 in a Volkswagen Golf TCR. 

It will mark his fifth season of racing in Japan since he moved to the country in 2017 to contest SUPER GT for the first time.

“I’m really excited to be racing in Super Taikyu for 5Zigen this year,” commented Parsons, who will join the team for this weekend’s Fuji Speedway pre-season test. “It’s one of the biggest names in Japanese racing, and it’s really cool that I can be part of their comeback.

“I see this season as the start of a longer-term partnership and I can definitely see potential for the team to grow and expand into other championships in the future.”

Read Also:

5Zigen - pronounced ‘go-zigen’ - was a fixture of Japanese Formula 3000 and Formula Nippon (now Super Formula) throughout the 1990s and through most of the 2000s, winning the teams’ title in 2001.

It also enjoyed a brief spell campaigning Toyota GT500 machinery in what was then known as the All-Japan GT championship in the late 1990s, and took the title in the forerunner to Super Taikyu, the N1 Endurance Series, in 2000 with a Nissan Skyline GT-R.

After a period of inactivity, 5Zigen returned to action in 2019 in Super Taikyu before embarking on a full season last year with its Mercedes, finishing third overall in the ST-X class.

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

Previous article

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT , Super Taikyu
Drivers Jake Parsons
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

Latest news
Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
S-Tk

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Feb 24, 2021
Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours
S-Tk

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

Sep 3, 2020
Adrian Newey to race GT3 car in Super Taikyu series
S-Tk

Adrian Newey to race GT3 car in Super Taikyu series

Jul 4, 2019
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 scores first win in Suzuka
S-Tk

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 scores first win in Suzuka

Mar 24, 2019
Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry
S-Tk

Team Goh withdraws McLaren-backed Super Taikyu entry

Mar 21, 2019
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
Super Formula / Breaking news

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub
WEC / Breaking news

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

More from
Jake Parsons
The Japan-based Aussie racer you've never heard of
Super GT / Interview

The Japan-based Aussie racer you've never heard of

Telitz on top as O’Ward crashes
Indy Pro 2000 / Race report

Telitz on top as O’Ward crashes

O’Ward’s fourth victory gives him a championship break Indianapolis road course
Indy Pro 2000 / Race report

O’Ward’s fourth victory gives him a championship break

Trending Today

Podcast: What kind of Marc Marquez will we get this year?
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What kind of Marc Marquez will we get this year?

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

Latest news

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
S-Tk Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours
S-Tk Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Salo to race alongside son Max in Fuji 24 Hours

Adrian Newey to race GT3 car in Super Taikyu series
S-Tk Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Adrian Newey to race GT3 car in Super Taikyu series

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 scores first win in Suzuka
S-Tk Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 scores first win in Suzuka

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.