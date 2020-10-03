Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Qualifying 2 in
03 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji III / Breaking news

Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory

shares
comments
Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory
By:

Jann Mardenborough says he's confident a first top-class SUPER GT win is within his grasp this weekend at Fuji Speedway, after helping Kondo Racing to a season-high grid slot.

Mardenborough and Mitsunori Takaboshi qualified their #24 Nissan GT-R fourth for the third visit of the 2020 campaign to Fuji, with Mardenborough setting a time in Q2 0.679s shy of the pole-winning ARTA Honda NSX-GT of Nirei Fukuzumi.

The Kondo Nissan is the second-lightest car in the GT500 field this weekend, heavier only than the Impul GT-R that is carrying no success handicap at all, as a result of Mardenborough and Takaboshi not scoring points in the last three races.

But after an encouraging turn of speed in qualifying and making it through to the eight-car Q2 shootout for the first time this year, Mardenborough feels that Kondo's long-run pace on the Yokohama tyre is also good enough for contend for honours on race day.

"Our car has been improving since Round 3 [at Suzuka], we just haven’t had the luck in qualifying and the races, we haven’t had a chance to show our performance," said Mardenborough, who made his first Q2 outing since last year's Okayama opener.

"From practice the car has been strong and consistent. [Takaboshi] did the time in Q1 to get through to Q2, and put the pressure on me, and I was able to get P4. To be on the second row is good, and I’m very pleased we can show our performance.

"The car is completely different to what we had in Rounds 1 and 2 [also at Fuji]. It's like turning up here with a completely new car."

Read Also:

Asked for his goals on Sunday, he added: "Win the race! I think it’s achievable. We’ve got good speed. There’s no reason why not.

"We just to have make sure we have a good clean start, no contact as we’ve had contact in the last two races, good strategy. And then we can fight for victory."

Mardenborough said that while Fukuzumi's pole time was out of reach in qualifying, he felt a spot on the front row may have been achievable.

Instead, the Kondo Nissan will be starting behind the Impul Nissan and the Bandoh Toyota, which is also running on Yokohama tyres.

"We didn’t have enough for pole; we can’t quite match the Bridgestone with the Yokohama, that’s just pure grip," said the Briton. "But P2, top Nissan, was possible.

"There are some things to discuss with the team about what the car was doing, especially in sector three. So we didn’t maximise the lap."

#24 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R: Mitsunori Takaboshi, Jann Mardenborough

#24 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R: Mitsunori Takaboshi, Jann Mardenborough

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole

Previous article

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji III
Drivers Jann Mardenborough
Teams Kondo Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole
Super GT Super GT / Qualifying report

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
General General / Breaking news

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda to quit Formula 1 at the end of 2021 season

Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993

Latest news

Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole
SGT Super GT / Qualifying report

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020
SGT Super GT / Analysis

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams owners "not hiding" despite low profile - Roberts

2h
2
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

3
Super GT

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole

3h
4
General

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

5
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Latest news

Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory
SGT

Mardenborough bullish of fighting for maiden victory

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole
SGT

Fuji Super GT: Fukuzumi delivers ARTA Honda pole

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing
SGT

Quintarelli: Nissan hopes depend on all GT-Rs performing

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020
SGT

Super GT half-term report: Winners and losers so far in 2020

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"
SGT

Makowiecki admits Super GT return would be "difficult"

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.