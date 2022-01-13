Tickets Subscribe
Opinion: The driver Nissan should target for its long-term future
Super GT News

NISMO set to take over B-Max Nissan SUPER GT entry

By:
News Editor

Nissan is set to run an official two-car factory team in the 2022 SUPER GT season, as NISMO takes over the running of the B-Max Racing entry.

NISMO set to take over B-Max Nissan SUPER GT entry

The Yokohama-based manufacturer is once again poised to field four cars in SUPER GT’s top GT500 class this year, having already unveiled the Z base model that replaces the GT-R.

However, Motorsport.com has learned these will be operated by just three teams, with B-Max dropping out of the series after four seasons of operating the #3 Nissan entry under the ‘NDDP Racing with B-Max’ banner.

The flagship NISMO team will pick up the slack and run two cars for the first time since 2008. It is not known however if the #3 plate and the ‘NDDP Racing’ branding – a reference to Nissan’s young driver programme – will be retained.

Nissan’s other squads, Team Impul and Kondo Racing, will continue to field a single car each.

Kanagawa Prefecture-based B-Max, meanwhile, will continue to participate in Super Formula with Honda power.

NISMO and B-Max had been effectively operating as a two-car factory squad in recent seasons, occupying adjacent pit garages and sharing data as the only Michelin tyre users in GT500.

 

The driver line-ups across the two cars are not expected to change, with Ronnie Quintarelli, Tsugio Matsuda, Katsumasa Chiyo and Kohei Hirate all poised to stay on board.

Nissan’s restructuring follows the tragic passing of NISMO team director Yutaka Suzuki late last year due to illness. A replacement has yet to be named.

An announcement of Nissan’s driver line-ups and teams is expected next week.

These are expected to include Bertrand Baguette, who is set to take over Honda-bound Nobuharu Matsushita’s seat at Impul next to Kazuki Hiramine.

Kiyoto Fujinami appears to have missed out on a promotion to the Nissan GT500 ranks despite being part of the marque’s audition test at Fuji in December along with Baguette and Super Formula Lights race winner Atsushi Miyake.

Fujinami will most likely partner Joao Paulo de Oliveira for a third successive season aboard Kondo Racing’s Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 in the GT300 class.

