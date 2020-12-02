Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji IV / Breaking news

Cold weather at Fuji doomed Nissan's title bid

shares
comments
Cold weather at Fuji doomed Nissan's title bid
By:

The cold temperatures of last weekend's Fuji SUPER GT season finale was the main reason for a "disaster" race for Nissan's flagship NISMO GT-R, says Ronnie Quintarelli.

Along with teammate Tsugio Matsuda, Quintarelli went into Sunday's race only three points off TOM'S Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa at the head of the standings, meaning victory would have guaranteed Nissan a first GT500 title for five years.

The race started promisingly as Quintarelli battled his way up from sixth on the grid to lead on the opening lap, helped by Michelin tyres that were quick to switch on in the wintry conditions - allowing him to pull off a sensational triple overtake around the outside at Turn 10.

But the four-time champion was reeled in after just a few laps by poleman Kenta Yamashita in the #37 TOM'S car, and was passed for the lead at the start of the seventh lap.

Read Also:

From there, Quintarelli was powerless to prevent the #23 NISMO car from sliding down the order, and was down to 10th place by the start of the pitstop phase.

Matsuda was unable to make any real progress in his stint and eventually came home a lapped ninth, dropping he and Quintarelli down to sixth in the final standings.

"I was worried about the tyre warm-up, because in the warm-up session it was hard to get any heat in the tyres," Quintarelli told Motorsport.com. "But because we had three formation laps, the tyres got warmer and warmer, and at the start of the race I was confident.

"I felt some grip and straight away from Turn 1 I was on the limit, and it worked well. Of course before the race I was hoping to gain some places and be there to fight with the Toyotas, and it was great to get up to first position.

"For four or five laps the pace was good, then it was a disaster. A lot of degradation, and we had a huge amount of pick-up as well. We were predicting some degradation, the same as Motegi, but with these low track temperatures it was really difficult."

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra、#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra、#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Quintarelli was frequently seen weaving in the latter part of his stint, ostensibly to get temperature in the tyres but also in a bid to deal with tyre pick-up.

He said that moving to a different tyre compound for Matsuda's stint after pitting on lap 22 of 65 failed to have the desired effect, as the #23 car eventually fell off the lead lap.

"When I felt the temperature in the morning I was worried, because it’s a weak point for us," Quintarelli said. "I tried to do everything I could because I wanted to keep the gap [to the leaders] as small as possible. The race is long and you never know what can happen. 

"We changed the tyre [compound] in the second stint to have less degradation, but it didn’t work. I was very surprised, because it should have been very consistent with those tyres."

The struggles of the NISMO crew meant that Nissan's best finisher at Fuji was the NDDP/B-Max car, likewise using Michelins, of Katsumasa Chiyo and Kohei Hirate, who finished sixth ahead of the Bridgestone-shod Impul GT-R of Daiki Sasaki and Kazuki Hiramine.

What happened to Honda's other title contenders at Fuji?

Previous article

What happened to Honda's other title contenders at Fuji?
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji IV
Drivers Ronnie Quintarelli
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations
General General / Breaking news

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021

Class overhaul for Australian rallying
Other rally Other rally / Breaking news

Class overhaul for Australian rallying

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

Todt made sure Grosjean spoke to wife in medical centre
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Todt made sure Grosjean spoke to wife in medical centre

Latest news

Cold weather at Fuji doomed Nissan's title bid
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Cold weather at Fuji doomed Nissan's title bid

What happened to Honda's other title contenders at Fuji?
SGT Super GT / Analysis

What happened to Honda's other title contenders at Fuji?

The intra-Toyota clashes that left Hirakawa exposed at Fuji
SGT Super GT / Analysis

The intra-Toyota clashes that left Hirakawa exposed at Fuji

Five moments where Toyota lost the Super GT title
SGT Super GT / Analysis

Five moments where Toyota lost the Super GT title

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars calendar announcement imminent

1h
2
Formula 1

Russell frontrunner to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

9h
3
General

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

13h
4
Supercars

WAU signs Bathurst-winning engineer

1h
5
Supercars

Supercars wants Gold Coast finale in 2021

Latest news

Cold weather at Fuji doomed Nissan's title bid
SGT

Cold weather at Fuji doomed Nissan's title bid

What happened to Honda's other title contenders at Fuji?
SGT

What happened to Honda's other title contenders at Fuji?

The intra-Toyota clashes that left Hirakawa exposed at Fuji
SGT

The intra-Toyota clashes that left Hirakawa exposed at Fuji

Five moments where Toyota lost the Super GT title
SGT

Five moments where Toyota lost the Super GT title

Yamamoto: Fuji conclusion "cruel", but we deserved title
SGT

Yamamoto: Fuji conclusion "cruel", but we deserved title

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.