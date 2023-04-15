Subscribe
Previous / Bridgestone decides against using new wet SUPER GT tyre Next / ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change
Super GT / Okayama News

Toyota's Nakayama walks away from huge Okayama practice crash

SARD Toyota driver Yuichi Nakayama escaped a huge crash in practice for this weekend's Okayama SUPER GT season opener that is set to force the team to miss qualifying.

Jamie Klein
By:

In heavy rain at the former Pacific Grand Prix venue, Nakayama suffered a major off at the Moss 'S' around 30 minutes into the session, losing control of the #39 Toyota GR Supra and hitting the barriers with force.

Moments earlier, Nakayama spun at Turn 1 but was able to continue, having just taken over the SARD car from team-mate Yuhi Sekiguchi.

The accident brought out the red flags, but the session resumed after a delay of nearly 30 minutes.

Sekiguchi had set the top time of 1m31.164s to top the session ahead of another Toyota, the #36 TOM'S car.

SARD team director Juichi Wakisaka updated his personal blog shortly after the end of practice, saying that it was unlikely the team would be able to participate in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Wakisaka also confirmed that Nakayama was uninjured and has been cleared to participate in Sunday's opener, assuming the car can be repaired.

 

Practice was later called to a halt early amid worsening rain, with several other cars running off-track in the interim but managing to stay out of the barriers.

Qualifying remains scheduled for 2pm local time (GMT +9).

Read Also:

Motorsport.tv is showing all qualifying sessions and races for the 2023 SUPER GT season. For more information, click here.

shares
comments

Related video

Bridgestone decides against using new wet SUPER GT tyre

ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nissan drivers say Michelin’s wet dominance may be track-specific

Nissan drivers say Michelin’s wet dominance may be track-specific

Super GT
Okayama

Nissan drivers say Michelin’s wet dominance may be track-specific Nissan drivers say Michelin’s wet dominance may be track-specific

ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change

ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change

Super GT
Okayama

ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Team Sard More from
Team Sard
SARD Toyota concludes Fuji SUPER GT test on top

SARD Toyota concludes Fuji SUPER GT test on top

Super GT
Fuji March testing

SARD Toyota concludes Fuji SUPER GT test on top SARD Toyota concludes Fuji SUPER GT test on top

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season

Super GT

SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season SARD Toyota SUPER GT team gets new colours for 2022 season

Heikki Kovalainen Q&A: The last of a dying breed in SUPER GT

Heikki Kovalainen Q&A: The last of a dying breed in SUPER GT

Super GT

Heikki Kovalainen Q&A: The last of a dying breed in SUPER GT Heikki Kovalainen Q&A: The last of a dying breed in SUPER GT

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.