TCR Australia rookie splits with team

The 17-year-old made a fast start to his rookie campaign with a pair of Top 10s at Symmons Plains and an impressive fourth ahead of highly-rated teammate Lee Holdsworth in the opener in Bathurst.

However his form has dipped since then, Hanson failing to log a single Top 10 finish at Sydney Motorsport Park last month.

As a result he's decided to shake up his programme, with a split from ASM and plans to sit out the next round at Morgan Park.

Hanson and his Alfa Romeo will then return with another team for the Sandown round in September.

"There has been some frustrations this year, so we are going to have a change of plans for the rest of 2021," said Hanson.

"We are going to miss Morgan Park to put some new plans in place, and then we should be back for Sandown.

“The time I spent at ASM was a great learning experience, and I really enjoyed having Lee Holdsworth as a teammate and mentor. Both Lee and Ash have both really taught me a lot.”

The Morgan Park round was meant to be held this month, but has been shifted back to August in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.