Mustang to carry famous Dick Johnson colours
Jett Johnson will pay tribute to grandfather Dick Johnson with a Tru-Blu inspired livery for the Australian Trans Am opener this weekend.
The third-generation will continue in the National Trans Am series this season backed by NAPA Auto Parts.
For the season opener at Symmons Plains he will carry a special livery inspired by the Tru-Blu Falcon raced by his grandfather, the great Dick Johnson, in the Australian Touring Car Championship in the early 1980s.
The Tru-Blu Falcon was even a winner at the Symmons Plains circuit back in 1981 in the hands of the eldest Johnson.
“I’m really looking forward to kick starting the 2023 Trans Am Series in the all-blue NAPA Mustang,” said Jett Johnson.
“All-blue cars and my family have been linked for many years, not just with Grandad, but my dad [Steven] ran his Tru-Blu XD in Touring Car Masters in blue as well.
“It’s a part of my family’s history, and I hope the fans down at Symmons Plains like it.”
Johnson will be part of a competitive 19-car field for the Trans Am opener that will include the likes of last year's runner-up Owen Kelly and TCR and Supercars regular James Moffat.
Other new additions to the field include Tyler Everingham and Jay Robotham who have both made the switch from Super2.
Trans Am will be joined at Symmons Plains this weekend by TCR Australia, the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship and Touring Car Masters.
