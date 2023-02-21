Subscribe
Previous / Moffat ditches TCR for Trans Am
Trans-Am News

Mustang to carry famous Dick Johnson colours

Jett Johnson will pay tribute to grandfather Dick Johnson with a Tru-Blu inspired livery for the Australian Trans Am opener this weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Mustang to carry famous Dick Johnson colours

The third-generation will continue in the National Trans Am series this season backed by NAPA Auto Parts.

For the season opener at Symmons Plains he will carry a special livery inspired by the Tru-Blu Falcon raced by his grandfather, the great Dick Johnson, in the Australian Touring Car Championship in the early 1980s.

The Tru-Blu Falcon was even a winner at the Symmons Plains circuit back in 1981 in the hands of the eldest Johnson.

“I’m really looking forward to kick starting the 2023 Trans Am Series in the all-blue NAPA Mustang,” said Jett Johnson.

“All-blue cars and my family have been linked for many years, not just with Grandad, but my dad [Steven] ran his Tru-Blu XD in Touring Car Masters in blue as well.

“It’s a part of my family’s history, and I hope the fans down at Symmons Plains like it.”

Johnson will be part of a competitive 19-car field for the Trans Am opener that will include the likes of last year's runner-up Owen Kelly and TCR and Supercars regular James Moffat.

Other new additions to the field include Tyler Everingham and Jay Robotham who have both made the switch from Super2.

Trans Am will be joined at Symmons Plains this weekend by TCR Australia, the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship and Touring Car Masters.

shares
comments

Moffat ditches TCR for Trans Am
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars confirms additional aero test

Supercars confirms additional aero test

Supercars

Supercars confirms fresh aero test Supercars confirms additional aero test

Supercars bans flexi Chevrolet Camaro mounts

Supercars bans flexi Chevrolet Camaro mounts

Supercars

Supercars bans flexi Camaro mounts Supercars bans flexi Chevrolet Camaro mounts

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Dick Johnson
Dick Johnson to be first new Mustang driver

Dick Johnson to be first new Mustang driver

Supercars
Bathurst

Johnson to drive new Mustang Dick Johnson to be first new Mustang driver

Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

Supercars

Johnson family share special laps Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

Third-generation Johnson to race Trans Am

Third-generation Johnson to race Trans Am

Trans-Am

Jett Johnson to race Trans Am Third-generation Johnson to race Trans Am

Latest news

Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”

Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”

NAS NASCAR Cup

Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly” Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”

Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule

Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule

IndL Indy Lights

Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.