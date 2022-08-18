Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview Next / Reynolds refutes co-driver switch claim
Supercars / Sandown Preview

2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The 2022 Supercars season continues this weekend with the Sandown SuperSprint.

2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The suburban Melbourne circuit will play host to three 110-kilometre sprint races with the running spread across three days.

Friday will feature two practice sessions, one for the primary drivers and another dedicated to Bathurst 1000 co-drivers.

That will mark the only official co-driver session before the Great Race weekend kicks off in early October.

On Saturday there is a third practice session ahead of a three-part qualifying session that will see the first five rows for Race 1 determined by a Top 10 Shootout.

That opening race will the be held on Saturday evening.

On Sunday there are two 10-minute qualifying sessions to set the grids for the remaining two sprint races.

The tyre bank will be limited to five sets of the Dunlop super soft from the beginning of Saturday qualifying onwards.

Shane van Gisbergen heads into the weekend as the overwhelming favourite, given his Triple Eight squad has won the last seven races at Sandown.

The Kiwi holds a whopping 393-point series lead over Cam Waters which means he could sit out a round and still head the standings.

When is the Sandown SuperSprint?

The Supercars action kicks off on Friday with the first of two practice sessions at 1:10pm AEST followed by the co-driver sessions at 3:20pm AEST.

On Saturday there is a practice session at 10:20am AEST before qualifying kicks off at 12:50pm AEST. Race 1 then starts at 4:45pm AEST.

On Sunday the back-to-back qualifying sessions start at 10:40am AEST, followed by races at 1:05pm AEST and 4:20pm AEST.

Friday August 19

  • 12:05-12:25 Supercars – Gen3 track time
  • 13:10-13:40 Supercars – Practice 1
  • 15:20-15:50 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)
  • 16:05-16:45 Supercars – Gen3 track time

Saturday August 20

  • 10:20-10:50 Supercars – Practice 3
  • 10:50-11:00 Supercars – Gen3 track time
  • 12:50-13:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 1)
  • 13:05-13:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Part 2)
  • 13:20-13:45 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
  • 13:50-14:05 Supercars – Gen3 track time
  • 16:45-17:43 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday August 21

  • 10:40-10:50 Supercars – Gen3 track time
  • 10:55-11:05 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
  • 11:10-11:20 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
  • 13:05-14:03 Supercars – Race 2
  • 14:05-14:15 Supercars – Gen3 track time
  • 16:20-17:18 Supercars – Race 3

How can I watch the Sandown SuperSprint?

  • Channel: Fox Sports 506

Live coverage of the Sandown SuperSprint will be carried by primary broadcaster Fox Sports.

On Friday the coverage starts at 1pm AEST, on Saturday at 8:30am AEST and on Sunday at 9:15am AEST.

Can I stream the Sandown SuperSprint?

The Sandown SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

shares
comments
2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Previous article

2022 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Next article

Reynolds refutes co-driver switch claim

Reynolds refutes co-driver switch claim

Latest news

Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Davison dominates opener

Will Davison took a controlled race win to kick off the Sandown SuperSprint.

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole
Supercars Supercars

Davison fined, retains Sandown pole

Will Davison has retained pole position for the opening Supercars race at Sandown despite being found guilty of a pit exit breach.

Sandown Supercars: Davison pole under investigation
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Davison pole under investigation

Will Davison took pole position at Sandown however remains under investigation for a pit exit breach in the Top 10 Shootout.

Sandown Supercars: Waters tops tricky damp practice
Supercars Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Waters tops tricky damp practice

Cam Waters topped a tricky damp final practice session for the Sandown SuperSprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.