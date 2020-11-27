May date for The Bend Supercars round

As the wait for the full 2021 Supercars schedule continues, The Bend has become the second event to make its date official.

The May slot is a change for the South Aussie circuit, which has had August and September dates for the past three seasons.

News of a spot on the 2021 schedule will come as a relief to local motorsport fans, the circuit having at one point been in danger of missing out as Supercars reeled from the decision by the South Australian government to axe the Adelaide 500.

While it's been confirmed it will be a SuperSprint round, the exact format and circuit layout – Supercars has used both the West and International configurations – is yet to be determined.

The Bend joins Darwin as confirmed dates for 2021, and is likely to follow the trip to New Zealand in April.

“We are pleased and proud to welcome Supercars back for what will be the fifth OTR Supersprint at The Bend,” Shahin said.

“Much has changed in the world in 2020 and motorsport is no different.

“I take my hat off to Supercars for the way they’ve navigated a championship under very stressful conditions in 2020.

“I am certain that much of this year’s learnings will form the basis of an exciting 2021 Championship and The Bend will stand proud alongside other venues to deliver what promises to be a spectacular season.”