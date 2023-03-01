Subscribe
Previous / Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed Next / Hardwick slams “flawed” IMSA BoP, announces WEC plans
WEC / Sebring News

JOTA reveals Hertz WEC livery, partnership with NFL legend Tom Brady

The JOTA team has unveiled the livery in which its Porsche 963 will race in this year’s World Endurance Championship and announced a partnership with NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gary Watkins
By:
JOTA reveals Hertz WEC livery, partnership with NFL legend Tom Brady

The reigning WEC LMP2 champion team has taken the wraps off the colour scheme it will utilise under the Hertz Team JOTA banner when it joins the Hypercar car class at round three at Spa with Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye driving.

A showcar has been liveried in what is being billed as Hertz racing gold, prior to the arrival of its race car just ahead of the Spa 6 Hours on 29 April.

The colour scheme was designed by the Singer Group, which produces ‘re-imagined’ Porsche 911s based on 1970s and ’80s chassis and is one of the sponsors of the JOTA 963.

Singer’s logo features on the car along with that of clothing partner Brady, the company co-founded by record-breaking New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Jota Porsche 963

Jota Porsche 963

Photo by: Jota Sport

The new colours will make their debut at the Sebring 1000 Miles 2023 WEC season-opener on 17 March when an LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07 will be fielded under the Hertz Team JOTA name.

Stevens and Ye will race the car along with Porsche Formula E test and reserve driver David Beckmann, who will be the mandatory silver-rated driver in the car.

The ex-Formula 2 racer will also drive the Hertz-liveried P2 car at Portimao on 16 April, although which two of the three Hypercar drivers he will share has yet to be disclosed.

JOTA directors Sam Hignett and David Clark said in a joint statement: “As a team, we have demonstrated our abilities to perform securing 10 podiums in the past nine years of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

“Thanks to the support of our new partners, we’re stepping up to the Hypercar class and Hertz Team JOTA will be competing against some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers.

“We have a strong, experienced team and, as one of the few private entries into the class, we’re keeping the spirit of Le Mans alive and looking forward to getting out on track.”

Brady said: “I have been a big fan of motor racing for a long time, and for Brady to now be a part of Hertz Team JOTA as the future of motorsport apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity.”

Jota Porsche 963

Jota Porsche 963

Photo by: Jota Sport

Jota Porsche 963

Jota Porsche 963

Photo by: Jota Sport

Read Also:
shares
comments

Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed

Hardwick slams “flawed” IMSA BoP, announces WEC plans

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed

Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed

WEC
Sebring

WEC releases full Sebring entry list Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed

Isotta Fraschini reveals new Hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini reveals new Hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut

WEC

Isotta Fraschini reveals hypercar Isotta Fraschini reveals new Hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to Rolex 24 win How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

Formula 1

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

Formula 1

Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

Formula 1

F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden

Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car

Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car

Formula 1

Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why modern garagistes belong in WEC Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine in 2022 How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The lessons Peugeot needed to learn The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.