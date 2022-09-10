Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable Next / Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy
WEC News

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

The German Proton squad appears to be on course to field customer Porsche 963 LMDh prototypes in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

The long-time Porsche GT entrant has looked certain for some time to get the second customer chassis available for the WEC in 2023, where it would join the British JOTA team next year. 

It has now emerged as the leading contender to secure the remaining chassis available for IMSA, where it would be the second Porsche customer after JDC-Miller MotorSports.

Proton had made a bid for the remaining car available for North America earlier in the year, but Porsche looked set to go with a new operation set up by IndyCar team owner and 1967 Le Mans 24 Hours winner AJ Foyt in conjunction with JR Hildebrand, who is driving for Foyt in the five oval races on the IndyCar schedule this year.

This deal now appears unlikely to go ahead, which has brought Proton back into the frame. 

Proton Competition team boss Christian Ried confirmed that his team, which races in the WEC in GTE Am with a pair of Porsche 911 RSRs under the Dempsey-Proton Racing banner, is working on plans for a dual programme with the 963 in 2023.

“We want to do it, but there is nothing confirmed as yet,” Ried told Motorsport.com.

“We are still interested in doing both, because it is better to have two cars even if they running in different championships.”

 

He explained that the plans for the WEC programme are at a more advanced stage than those for North America. 

He also conceded that it is unlikely that the Proton USA branch of the team, which is a running a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT Daytona class this year, could be geared up to run an LMDh in time for the Rolex 24 at Daytona IMSA opener in January.

“Time is the issue and it is probably already too late for Daytona,” he said. 

It appears, however, that the North American customers of the 963 are unlikely to get the cars in time for Daytona. 

Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach said “it will be difficult” when asked if the deliveries of the cars can be made in time for the customers to go up against the factory Porsches fielded by Penske in the opening round of the 2023 IMSA series. 

“The first thing is that from the development point of view the car needs to be mature enough to be handed over to customers,” he explained. 

“If this is done, then we need the parts to build up the customer cars, which is even more tricky.”

When asked if the two IMSA and two WEC cars would be ready for the 'SuperSebring' weekend in March when the two series come together, Laudenbach said: “I would be happy if I could confirm it, but there are a lot of things out of our hands. 

“We are pushing as hard as we can to get the customer cars on track as early as possible, but it is definitely too early to say.”

He admitted that Porsche remains behind schedule in the 963 development programme.

Laudenbach wouldn’t comment on the negotiations with Proton ahead of any announcement on the destination of the second set of customer cars. 

Porsche driver Gianmaria Bruni, who is racing for Proton in the European Le Mans Series this year, has expressed a desire to race a 963 for the team next year.

“I like working with the Proton team a lot, and if they go with LMDh, I would be very happy to drive for them if they are happy to have me,” he said. 

Harry Tincknell, who is racing for Proton in GTE Am in the WEC this year, also appears to be a strong candidate for a seat in the WEC entry. 

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein

shares
comments
Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable
Previous article

Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable
Next article

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row for home race Fuji
Video Inside
WEC

Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row for home race

Fuji WEC: Toyota completes practice clean sweep Fuji
WEC

Fuji WEC: Toyota completes practice clean sweep

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Harry Tincknell More from
Harry Tincknell
Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr
WEC

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr

Against all odds: How Mazda earned its perfect IMSA swansong Road Atlanta
IMSA

Against all odds: How Mazda earned its perfect IMSA swansong

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime
IMSA

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Proton Competition More from
Proton Competition
WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022
IMSA

WeatherTech switches from Porsche to Mercedes for rest of 2022

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up
IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

Latest news

Fuji WEC: Toyota ties Alpine on points with dominant win
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Fuji WEC: Toyota ties Alpine on points with dominant win

Toyota romped to a dominant 1-2 finish in Sunday’s penultimate round of the FIA World Endurance Championship season at Fuji, as Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley boosted their title hopes with a win.

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy
WEC WEC

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette driver Nick Tandy believes the American marque can still be a factor in this weekend’s Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship race despite a lack of one-lap speed.

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA
WEC WEC

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

The German Proton squad appears to be on course to field customer Porsche 963 LMDh prototypes in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year.

Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable

Peugeot driver Loic Duval admits Toyota is too far ahead to challenge in this weekend’s FIA World Endurance Championship race at Fuji, but thinks Alpine could be beatable.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.