WEC Austin FP2: Aston Martin tops both classes with Tincknell and Robichon
Harry Tincknell put the No. 007 Valkyrie fastest in Hypercar, while Zach Robichon led LMGT3 for Heart of Racing
#007 Aston Martin Thor Team, Aston Martin Valkyrie: Harry Tincknell, Tom Gamble
Photo by: Getty Images
Aston Martin topped both classes at the end of Free Practice 2 for the Lone Star Le Mans, as the FIA World Endurance Championship field returned to action in Austin under cloudy skies and temperatures exceeding 30°C, with the track surface climbing above 40°C.
Harry Tincknell set the fastest time in Hypercar at the wheel of the No. 007 Aston Martin Valkyrie he shares with Tom Gamble, recording a 1m52.567s lap to beat the No. 35 Alpine by 0.122s.
The No. 17 Genesis finished third despite an early incident at Turn 2. Mathys Jaubert was caught out by cold tyres shortly after the session began and spun into the run-off area, triggering a brief red flag.
The No. 36 Alpine took fourth, 0.287s off Tincknell's benchmark, followed by the three Ferraris, which were separated by only a few hundredths of a second.
The No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari led the group in fifth, ahead of the factory No. 50 and No. 51 499Ps.
The sister No. 009 Aston Martin was eighth, 0.925s off the pace, with the two BMWs completing the top 10.
The Cadillac Jota entries finished 11th and 16th, while Toyota focused on race set-up work and ended the session 12th and 15th. Both Peugeots were more than a second off the leading time in 14th and 17th.
LMGT3
Foto di: Getty Images
Aston Martin also led the way in LMGT3, with Zach Robichon setting the fastest time in the closing minutes of the session.
Robichon recorded a 2m05.609s lap to beat the two Iron Lynx Mercedes entries by more than 0.4s.
The two Garage 59 McLarens were more than half a second off the class-leading time but climbed into the top five, followed by the No. 92 Manthey Porsche and No. 78 Lexus ASP.
Also inside the top 10, within one second of Robichon's benchmark, were the No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari, No. 91 Manthey Porsche and No. 87 Lexus ASP.
The TF Sport Corvettes, WRT BMWs and Proton Competition Fords remained further down the order.
Saturday's programme begins with the 60-minute Free Practice 3 session at 11am local time, 6pm CET, followed by qualifying and Hyperpole from 3pm local time, 10pm CET.
FP2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|007
|H. Tincknell T. Gamble R. Gunn
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|0
|
1'52.567
|176.310
|2
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|A. Felix da Costa C. Milesi F. Habsburg
|Alpine A424
|0
|
+0.122
1'52.689
|0.122
|176.120
|3
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|17
|
A. Lotterer
P. Derani
M. Jaubert
|Genesis GMR-001
|0
|
+0.244
1'52.811
|0.122
|175.929
|4
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|F. Makowiecki J. Gounon V. Martins
|Alpine A424
|0
|
+0.287
1'52.854
|0.043
|175.862
|5
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|Y. Yifei R. Kubica P. Hanson
|Ferrari 499P
|0
|
+0.433
1'53.000
|0.146
|175.635
|6
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|0
|
+0.454
1'53.021
|0.021
|175.602
|7
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|0
|
+0.490
1'53.057
|0.036
|175.546
|8
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|009
|A. Riberas M. Sorensen R. De Angelis
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|0
|
+0.925
1'53.492
|0.435
|174.873
|9
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|K. Magnussen R. Marciello D. Vanthoor
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|0
|
+0.976
1'53.543
|0.051
|174.795
|10
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|R. Frijns R. Rast S. Van Der Linde
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|0
|
+0.985
1'53.552
|0.009
|174.781
|11
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|E. Bamber S. Bourdais J. Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|0
|
+0.996
1'53.563
|0.011
|174.764
|12
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|0
|
+1.091
1'53.658
|0.095
|174.618
|13
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|19
|M. Jaminet P. Chatin D. Juncadella
|Genesis GMR-001
|0
|
+1.164
1'53.731
|0.073
|174.506
|14
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|L. Duval M. Jakobsen T. Pourchaire
|Peugeot 9X8
|0
|
+1.192
1'53.759
|0.028
|174.463
|15
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|0
|
+1.267
1'53.834
|0.075
|174.348
|16
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens N. Nato R. Taylor
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|0
|
+1.799
1'54.366
|0.532
|173.537
|17
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|P. di Resta S. Vandoorne N. Cassidy
|Peugeot 9X8
|0
|
+1.961
1'54.528
|0.162
|173.292
|18
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James Z. Robichon M. Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|0
|
+13.042
2'05.609
|11.081
|158.004
|19
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|61
|M. Berry R. Andrade M. Martin
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|0
|
+13.456
2'06.023
|0.414
|157.485
|20
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|79
|
J. ZelgerM. Cressoni L. Hodenius
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|0
|
+13.571
2'06.138
|0.115
|157.341
|21
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|58
|
A. West
F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|0
|
+13.638
2'06.205
|0.067
|157.258
|22
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|10
|
A. Au
T. FlemingM. Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|0
|
+13.741
2'06.308
|0.103
|157.130
|23
|
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
|92
|Y. Shahin R. Pera R. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
|
+13.920
2'06.487
|0.179
|156.907
|24
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
T. Rompuy
H. David
E. Masson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|0
|
+14.015
2'06.582
|0.095
|156.790
|25
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|0
|
+14.059
2'06.626
|0.044
|156.735
|26
|
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
|91
|
J. CottinghamT. Boguslavskiy A. Güven
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
|
+14.238
2'06.805
|0.179
|156.514
|27
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
R. UmbrarescuC. Schmid J. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|0
|
+14.238
2'06.805
|0.000
|156.514
|28
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|
E. Powell
B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
+14.209
2'06.776
|156.550
|29
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|33
|B. Keating J. Edgar N. Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
+14.467
2'07.034
|0.258
|156.232
|30
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|S. Gattuso G. Levorato L. Sargeant
|Ford Mustang GT3
|0
|
+14.571
2'07.138
|0.104
|156.104
|31
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|21
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|0
|
+14.605
2'07.172
|0.034
|156.062
|32
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|69
|
A. McIntosh
P. Thompson
D. Harper
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|0
|
+14.692
2'07.259
|0.087
|155.955
|33
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|32
|D. Leung S. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|0
|
+15.095
2'07.662
|0.403
|155.463
|34
|
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
|34
|
P. DempseyS. Yoluc C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|0
|
+15.144
2'07.711
|0.049
|155.403
|35
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|23
|
G. NewellD. Barrichello J. Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|0
|
+15.302
2'07.869
|0.158
|155.211
|View full results
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