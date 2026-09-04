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Practice report
WEC COTA

WEC Austin FP2: Aston Martin tops both classes with Tincknell and Robichon

Harry Tincknell put the No. 007 Valkyrie fastest in Hypercar, while Zach Robichon led LMGT3 for Heart of Racing

Francesco Corghi
Edited:
#007 Aston Martin Thor Team, Aston Martin Valkyrie: Harry Tincknell, Tom Gamble

#007 Aston Martin Thor Team, Aston Martin Valkyrie: Harry Tincknell, Tom Gamble

Photo by: Getty Images

Aston Martin topped both classes at the end of Free Practice 2 for the Lone Star Le Mans, as the FIA World Endurance Championship field returned to action in Austin under cloudy skies and temperatures exceeding 30°C, with the track surface climbing above 40°C.

Harry Tincknell set the fastest time in Hypercar at the wheel of the No. 007 Aston Martin Valkyrie he shares with Tom Gamble, recording a 1m52.567s lap to beat the No. 35 Alpine by 0.122s.

The No. 17 Genesis finished third despite an early incident at Turn 2. Mathys Jaubert was caught out by cold tyres shortly after the session began and spun into the run-off area, triggering a brief red flag.

The No. 36 Alpine took fourth, 0.287s off Tincknell's benchmark, followed by the three Ferraris, which were separated by only a few hundredths of a second.

The No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari led the group in fifth, ahead of the factory No. 50 and No. 51 499Ps.

The sister No. 009 Aston Martin was eighth, 0.925s off the pace, with the two BMWs completing the top 10.

The Cadillac Jota entries finished 11th and 16th, while Toyota focused on race set-up work and ended the session 12th and 15th. Both Peugeots were more than a second off the leading time in 14th and 17th.

LMGT3

Foto di: Getty Images

Aston Martin also led the way in LMGT3, with Zach Robichon setting the fastest time in the closing minutes of the session.

Robichon recorded a 2m05.609s lap to beat the two Iron Lynx Mercedes entries by more than 0.4s.

The two Garage 59 McLarens were more than half a second off the class-leading time but climbed into the top five, followed by the No. 92 Manthey Porsche and No. 78 Lexus ASP.
Also inside the top 10, within one second of Robichon's benchmark, were the No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari, No. 91 Manthey Porsche and No. 87 Lexus ASP.

The TF Sport Corvettes, WRT BMWs and Proton Competition Fords remained further down the order.

Saturday's programme begins with the 60-minute Free Practice 3 session at 11am local time, 6pm CET, followed by qualifying and Hyperpole from 3pm local time, 10pm CET.

 

See also:

FP2

All Stats
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie 0

1'52.567

176.310
2
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424 0

+0.122

1'52.689

0.122 176.120
3
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001 0

+0.244

1'52.811

0.122 175.929
4
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424 0

+0.287

1'52.854

0.043 175.862
5
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P 0

+0.433

1'53.000

0.146 175.635
6
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 0

+0.454

1'53.021

0.021 175.602
7
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 0

+0.490

1'53.057

0.036 175.546
8
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie 0

+0.925

1'53.492

0.435 174.873
9
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8 0

+0.976

1'53.543

0.051 174.795
10
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8 0

+0.985

1'53.552

0.009 174.781
11
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 New Zealand E. Bamber France S. Bourdais United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R 0

+0.996

1'53.563

0.011 174.764
12
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 0

+1.091

1'53.658

0.095 174.618
13
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001 0

+1.164

1'53.731

0.073 174.506
14
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8 0

+1.192

1'53.759

0.028 174.463
15
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 0

+1.267

1'53.834

0.075 174.348
16
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato United States R. Taylor Cadillac V-Series.R 0

+1.799

1'54.366

0.532 173.537
17
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8 0

+1.961

1'54.528

0.162 173.292
18
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 0

+13.042

2'05.609

11.081 158.004
19
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 0

+13.456

2'06.023

0.414 157.485
20
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3 0

+13.571

2'06.138

0.115 157.341
21
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 0

+13.638

2'06.205

0.067 157.258
22
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 0

+13.741

2'06.308

0.103 157.130
23
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R 0

+13.920

2'06.487

0.179 156.907
24
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
E. Masson
Lexus RC F GT3 0

+14.015

2'06.582

0.095 156.790
25
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 0

+14.059

2'06.626

0.044 156.735
26
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 0

+14.238

2'06.805

0.179 156.514
27
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 0

+14.238

2'06.805

0.000 156.514
28
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3 0

+14.209

2'06.776

156.550
29
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar Netherlands N. Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

+14.467

2'07.034

0.258 156.232
30
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3 0

+14.571

2'07.138

0.104 156.104
31
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 0

+14.605

2'07.172

0.034 156.062
32
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo 0

+14.692

2'07.259

0.087 155.955
33
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo 0

+15.095

2'07.662

0.403 155.463
34
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

+15.144

2'07.711

0.049 155.403
35
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 0

+15.302

2'07.869

0.158 155.211
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