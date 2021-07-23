Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut
World Rallycross / Barcelona News

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

By:

Three-time World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson has lost his overnight lead at the opening round of the 2021 series in Spain due to being disqualified from the first qualifying session.

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

The Swede had topped the overall order having set the fastest time in each of the first two sessions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but Stewards Decision No.10 at 20.45 announced Car #1’s disqualification from Q1 for the FIA Data logger not being connected, and thus no data could be read by the FIA technical delegates after the session.

The Stewards received a report from the FIA Technical delegate, then heard from KYB EKS JC team representative, Team Principal Joel Christoffersson as event Summons No.03.

The FIA data logger system, supplied by Marelli, is used to store data from competing cars in the top-flight World Rallycross Championship RX1 category. All cars in the series use homologated ECUs, to control the use of banned aids such as traction control.

Read Also:

Kristoffersson’s Q1 disqualification leaves the reigning champion 15th overnight, outside of the semi-final qualifying positions (top 12) with two sessions still to run on Saturday afternoon.

2019 World RX Drivers’ title-winner Timmy Hansen therefore takes the overnight top qualifier position in a one-two for the Hansen squad, with younger brother Kevin Hansen in second and double DTM Champion Timo Scheider third.

However, because Kristoffersson’s disqualification is from Q1 and he maintains his Q2 time, he will continue to race in the final race of Q3 on Saturday afternoon.

shares
comments
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

Previous article

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

2
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

3
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

4
Formula 1

Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying

11 h
5
Supercars

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

Latest news
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead
WRX

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

35m
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut
WRX

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

3 h
World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
Video Inside
WRX

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

13 h
Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi
Video Inside
WRX

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi

Jun 22, 2021
Abbring to contest World RX campaign with Renault Megane
Video Inside
WRX

Abbring to contest World RX campaign with Renault Megane

Jun 8, 2021
Latest videos
World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding 00:44
World Rallycross
11 h

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

WRX: Abbring to contest the year with a Renault Megane 00:29
World Rallycross
Jun 8, 2021

WRX: Abbring to contest the year with a Renault Megane

World RX: Norway cancelled, Portugal added 00:38
World Rallycross
May 12, 2021

World RX: Norway cancelled, Portugal added

WRX Aftertrack: Episode 3 - Latvia 29:55
World Rallycross
Sep 21, 2020

WRX Aftertrack: Episode 3 - Latvia

WRX Aftertrack: Episode 2 - Finland 30:00
World Rallycross
Aug 31, 2020

WRX Aftertrack: Episode 2 - Finland

Hal Ridge More from
Hal Ridge
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut Barcelona
World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding Nurburgring
Video Inside
World Rallycross

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Prime
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Trending Today

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso has "spicy" idea to lift F1 qualifying

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round
Supercars Supercars

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

Martinsville II: Marcos Ambrose qualifying notes
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Martinsville II: Marcos Ambrose qualifying notes

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

Fantastic fourth for Crutchlow in Texas
MotoGP MotoGP

Fantastic fourth for Crutchlow in Texas

Latest news

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson leads way on Audi debut

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi
Video Inside
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Triple World RX champion Kristoffersson to switch to Audi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.