Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal Next / Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Ogier: Don't expect me and Loeb to dominate WRC Rally Portugal

Sebastien Ogier is hoping to renew his rivalry with Sebastien Loeb at Rally Portugal this month but is not expecting the World Rally Championship legends to dominate the event.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Ogier: Don't expect me and Loeb to dominate WRC Rally Portugal

Eight-time WRC champion Ogier confirmed last week that Portugal will be the second event of his partial 2022 WRC campaign with Toyota, setting up another potential battle with nine-time champion Loeb, who will also return to the WRC with M-Sport Ford.

Ogier has elected to scale back his WRC commitments this year to allow a move into circuit racing courtesy of a LMP2 programme in the World Endurance Championship with Richard Mille Racing.

Ogier and Loeb created headlines in January when the pair were involved in a thrilling rally-long head-to-head in Monte Carlo, with Loeb coming out on top to win the rally after Ogier picked up a puncture on the penultimate stage.

Monte Carlo was a rally the pair have shared eight wins each but Rally Portugal (19-22 May) will provide an altogether different challenge on gravel. It will also mark the first time the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid machines will have competed on the surface.

Ogier has won in Portugal a record-equalling five times including his maiden WRC win in 2010 for the Citroen junior team while Loeb has two wins to his name in 2007 and 2009.

While Ogier is excited to be facing Loeb again, he is not expecting the pair to steal the show like they did in Monte Carlo.

"Of course I'm happy I always enjoy battling with him," said Ogier of the chance to race against Loeb again.

"We had a couple of nice fights during our career and it is nice to see that the fans are excited about it.

"I knew there was a good chance he [Sebastien] was coming to this event so I was teasing him a bit online to try to get him to announce it.

Sébastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Sébastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I really hope that we will both be able to fight at the front but I think the set-up and the parameters for this race are different so I don't expect us to dominate like we did in Monte and battle ahead.

"I hope we will be involved in the fight for the front and that it will be a nice exciting rally. There is also Dani [Sordo, also competing for Hyundai] so there are quite a few drivers from the older generation out there.

"In Monte everyone knows it is the rally I love the most to win and of course there was disappointment to lose it that way. I had done the job and for something I couldn't control I lost it at the end, so that was frustrating for sure.

"But on the other hand it was a great performance from him [Loeb] and he deserved to win, so that is part of the game sometimes you need a bit of luck on your side to win.

"Early in my career it would have been very hard to accept this moment but I have grown up a little bit on that side."

Read Also:

Ogier has rejoined Toyota today [Tuesday] for the first time since Monte Carlo to conduct a pre-event test in Portugal, which will be his first run on gravel in the new GR Yaris.

The Frenchman admitted he was excited to return to a WRC car following an outing in the WEC season opener at Sebring in March.

"I'm quite excited to go in the test now," he added. "Maybe in my last two seasons, sometimes going to tests was getting a bit more – not boring but more – annoying, like sometimes I was not super motivated to go even though I was always working hard on these days because I knew they were extremely important for the performance."

"Now I can say I am more motivated to go ahead because it's [been] a long time and lot of new things to learn again."

shares
comments

Related video

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
Previous article

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
Next article

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia
WRC

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal Rally Croatia
WRC

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Latest news

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia
WRC WRC

Latvala: Evans has 'shaken monster from shoulder' after WRC Croatia

Ogier: Don't expect me and Loeb to dominate WRC Rally Portugal
WRC WRC

Ogier: Don't expect me and Loeb to dominate WRC Rally Portugal

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal
WRC WRC

Fourmaux keeps M-Sport WRC drive for Rally Portugal

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime
WRC WRC

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Prime

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota.

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.