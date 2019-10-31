Ostberg's Citroen WRC outing called off with title decided

Ostberg has been developing Citroen’s second-tier C3 R5 car this season after he was dropped from Citroen’s top WRC line-up in favour of Esapekka Lappi and Ogier.

However, Ostberg looked to have been given a last-minute 2019 reprieve when Citroen entered the Norwegian in the top class in Australia to help Ogier’s title chances in the final round of the championship.

Yet Toyota’s Ott Tanak subsequently sealed the championship with an event to spare in Spain - and, in turn, cost Ostberg a one-off outing.

“No Rally Australia for us unfortunately,” said Ostberg on Twitter. “Our participation depended on Seb's chances of winning the championship. You all know how that ended.

“We would love to be there as we proved last year we can jump in a WRC car anytime and be podium material.”

Hyundai’s WRC line-up in Australia could also be mixed up, as it looks to maintain its 18-point lead over Toyota in the WRC manufacturers’ title.

It's believed Craig Breen could yet step in for either Andreas Mikkelsen or Dani Sordo in the Korean marque's line-up for the last round of the season.