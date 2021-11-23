Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend
WRC / Rally Monza Special feature

WRC Monza: The Good, The Bad and an eight-time world champion

By:
, News editor

Sebastien Ogier versus Elfyn Evans for the World Rally Championship title at Rally Monza produced a fabulous head-to-head battle, with Ogier coming out on top to secure an emotional eighth title. We review the highs, lows, turning points, close calls and heartbreak that made the final round of the 2021 season.

WRC Monza: The Good, The Bad and an eight-time world champion

Top Performer - Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia 

The titanic battle waged between Toyota teammates Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans for victory at Rally Monza could have earned both drivers the top gong last weekend. 

But it would be unjust not to award Top Performer to Ogier and Ingrassia, the pair emerging from a thrilling fight with Evans and Scott Martin to lift a an emotional eighth world title in their final event together as Ingrassia hangs his helmet up for good. It was a goodbye of sorts too for Ogier, who will only contest selected rallies next year.

Read Also:

Ogier and Ingrassia displayed what the WRC will miss next season, as the duo only needed to finish sixth or higher to seal the title. But they went on to produce a vintage performance to win the rally. 

Despite insisting he was only focusing on himself and not the battle with Evans, Ogier managed to not only see off his title rival but also deal with the pressure and emotion of his last chance to win another world title.

After a battle that saw the lead switch between Ogier and Evans six times, the former came out on top by 7.3 seconds. The only blemish came when the Frenchman clipped a concrete barrier, marking out a chicane on Monza's famous banking, that could have derailed the fairytale finish to his full-time WRC career.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Honourable mentions - Elfyn Evans and Oliver Solberg 

Evans deserves huge credit for reeling in Ogier in the second half the season to whittle down a 44-point deficit to just 17, taking the title fight to the final round. 

The Welshman also warrants high praise for his fighting drive throughout Rally Monza, as the 32-year-old did everything he could to apply pressure on Ogier in a bid to force a mistake that would wrestle the title away. 

Evans starred on the Monza circuit stages on Friday and Saturday that left him just half a second behind his rival heading into Sunday. A mistake on the penultimate stage cost him a shot at the rally victory, but it was nonetheless an admirable performance which created a fascinating finale.

Likewise, Hyundai's Oliver Solberg is worthy of mention on only his fourth outing in a full WRC car, scoring his best result to date courtesy of a fine drive to fifth. 

The Swede competed the distance with only one small scare, but more importantly the son of 2003 world champion Petter Solberg was able to match his more experienced Hyundai teammates. 

"I want to carry on!" said Solberg.  "When you have a car like the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, you just don't want to stop driving it. This has been such a cool, such a fantastic week. 

"I think the speed we had was good here. To be able to fight with my teammates was more than I was expecting, to be honest."

Sure enough, Solberg will have far more WRC opportunities next year having secured a seat in the team's third car alongside Dani Sordo.       

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai 2C Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai 2C Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Lucky Escapes

There is a good chance Hyundai's Thierry Neuville would have ended the season finale third overall, had it not been for striking a barrier on a right-hand corner early in Stage 9.

The Belgian won Stage 8 on Saturday in the Bergamo mountains, but came unstuck just 0.5kms into the next test. Amazingly, he was able to continue without a drop-off in pace - but the time lost in the incident ultimately cost him a podium to teammate Sordo. 

 

 

 

M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux was lucky an accident on Stage 3 was not as serious as the aftermath looked.

The Frenchman, struggling with a mix of hard and soft tyres on his Fiesta, clipped a back at a tight left-hander which triggered a slow roll. The car eventually came to rest perched perilously on top of an armco barrier guarding a steep hillside.  

 

As mentioned earlier Ogier, was also lucky to escape a slight altercation with a concrete barrier.

 
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC with the tem

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC with the tem

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Team of the Week - Toyota 

Toyota rounded off the WRC season in style with a Rally Monza one-two as Ogier edged Evans, the pair finishing in that order in the world championship standings. The team also clinched the manufacturers' crown after losing out to Hyundai last season, marking a successful first year with new boss Jari-Matti Latvala at the helm.

The team executed a perfect strategy to seal the title, asking Kalle Rovanpera to sacrifice his rally to allow Ogier and Evans a fair, no-holds-barred fight to decide the drivers' crown. Rovanpera drove conservatively - or, as he put it, "like driving your nan to church" - just in case one of his teammates fell off the road and left a window for Hyundai to exploit.

"We have been working so hard to claim the manufacturers' championship and the drivers' and co-drivers' championships all at the same time," said Latvala. 

"I am so grateful for the team. We have such a fantastic team with great people and the best drivers in the championship. I'm really proud of all the team members and the crews."    

Top tweets

As highlighted earlier, Rovanpera was forced to drive with his hands tied in a manner of speaking. But when the shackles were removed on the final stage, he gave the Monza fans plenty to cheer about. 

He cited this moment "as a problem with the pacenotes", as quite clearly evidenced below.

 

There is a strict no smoking policy in the Monza paddock, but nobody told Oliver Solberg clearly.

 

WRC cars attacking Monza's iconic banking has to be arguably one of the finest sights in motorsport. It was therefore a fitting send-off for the current generation of cars, dubbed the 'Modern Group B'.

 

Hot Shots 

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Photo by: M-Sport

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai 2C Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Oliver Solberg, Elliott Edmondson, Hyundai 2C Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Winner and Champion Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Winner and Champion Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Top Video

 

shares
comments

Related video

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend
Previous article

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
New all-electric Lancia Delta to contest World RX in 2022
Video Inside
World Rallycross

New all-electric Lancia Delta to contest World RX in 2022

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Rally Monza Prime
WRC

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

Evans "couldn't have given an awful lot more" in WRC title fight Rally Monza
Video Inside
WRC

Evans "couldn't have given an awful lot more" in WRC title fight

Latest news

WRC Monza: The Good, The Bad and an eight-time world champion
WRC WRC

WRC Monza: The Good, The Bad and an eight-time world champion

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime
WRC WRC

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

Evans "couldn't have given an awful lot more" in WRC title fight
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Evans "couldn't have given an awful lot more" in WRC title fight

Ogier: Hard to put emotional eighth WRC title into words
WRC WRC

Ogier: Hard to put emotional eighth WRC title into words

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Prime

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Prime

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC Prime

The third generation McRae on his way to the WRC

The McRae family name is steeped in rallying history, with eight British titles between Jimmy, Colin and Alister - plus the small matter of the 1995 WRC title too. Next on the conveyor of talent is Alister's 17-year-old Max McRae, who’s setting out in Australia to conquer the world of rallying and return the famous name to the WRC...

WRC
Nov 12, 2021
Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era Prime

Inside Hyundai’s radical approach to prepare for the WRC hybrid era

As the World Rally Championship undergoes its biggest shift in regulations for a generation, teams are taking radical measures to prepare for its new era. Hyundai's unique approach involved conducting a private 1500km rally in Italy and Motorsport.com went to see how the team is preparing for 2022

WRC
Nov 4, 2021
How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain Prime

How Neuville stole the show from Ogier vs Evans slugfest in Spain

While all pre-event chat focused on the two World Rally Championship title fighters, their closest challenger charged into the spotlight on Rally Spain. Thierry Neuville's star turn and another strong drive from Elfyn Evans in his fight with Sebastien Ogier made for an intriguing event as the 2021 campaign nears its crunch point

WRC
Oct 18, 2021
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Prime

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
Oct 14, 2021
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Prime

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up.

WRC
Oct 13, 2021
Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Prime

Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.