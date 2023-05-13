Subscribe
Previous / WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop Next / Latvala could sense “different level” Rovanpera WRC display in Portugal
WRC / Rally Portugal Leg report

WRC Portugal: Relentless Rovanpera in control after Saturday domination

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera dominated Saturday’s stages to extend his World Rally Championship Rally Portugal lead over Hyundai’s Dani Sordo heading into the final day.

Tom Howard
By:

The reigning world rally champion won five of the day’s seven tests to transform an overnight 10.8s advantage into a 57.5s lead, as the Finn moved closer to a first WRC win since New Zealand last October.

Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville leapfrogged team-mate Esapekka Lappi to claim third, with 2.3s splitting the duo. M-Sport’s Ott Tanak ended Saturday in a lonely fifth driving the sole remaining Ford Puma after team-mate Pierre-Louis Loubet retired on stage 10.

Rovanpera was once again the driver to beat when action resumed in the afternoon, as the Finn extended his perfect start to Saturday by scoring his fourth consecutive stage win on the event's 12th test.

Rovanpera completed the second pass of Vieira do Minho, which he blitzed in the morning, with a 2.8s margin over nearest rival Sordo and admitted that he was now managing his pace.

In the battle between the three chasing Hyundais, Sordo was a tenth faster than Lappi, who in turn managed to pull 4.9s on Neuville in the battle for third.

Sordo ended Rovanpera’s streak of stage wins on the 37.24km Amarante test. Electing to push and cement his second place, the Spaniard managed to score his second stage win of the event and pipped Rovanpera by 0.7s.

“I was a little bit scared of [wearing out] the tyres but we decided we needed to try to push,” said Sordo.

The battle for third took another twist as Neuville snatched the position from Lappi, despite struggling for confidence behind the wheel of his i20 N. Neuville was 8.5s faster than Lappi.

Tanak was also frustrated with his Puma, resulting in the Estonian dropping 27.7s as he continued to fight his car.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

"It's frustrating for myself as well but it's a difficult weekend,” said Tanak. “It's hard when you can't be where you want to be. There's nothing we can do at the moment.”

Rovanpera resumed his domination of Saturday on stage 14 to claim his eighth stage win of the event. The rally leader was 2.4s faster than Lappi through the 8.81km Felgueiras test.

After losing a spot to Neuville in the previous stage, Lappi nibbled 0.5s out of his Belgian team-mate to reduced the gap between the pair to 2.2s heading into the day’s final stage.

Sordo could only set the fifth fastest time, which meant the gap to leader Rovanpera extended to 59.4s.

A packed crowd greeted crews for the side-by-side Lousada super special won by Sordo. He defeated Rovanpera, minus his intercom, by 1.9s in their duel.

Neuville edged Lappi by 0.1s in their contest while Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta, who rejoined the rally after an alternator failure on Friday, beat Tanak in their head-to-head.

Sitting sixth overall, Oliver Solberg maintained his WRC2 lead over Toksport Skoda team-mate Gus Greensmith to take a 35.4s advantage into Sunday’s final four stages.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera pulls away from Sordo on Saturday morning loop

Latvala could sense “different level” Rovanpera WRC display in Portugal
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”

Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”

WRC
Rally Portugal

Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time” Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Latest news

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe