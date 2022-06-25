Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Greensmith angry by lack of marshal assistance after WRC Safari roll Next / Hyundai calls for reaction to “nightmare day” at Safari Rally
WRC / Rally Kenya Stage report

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera stuns Evans in rain, Neuville crashes out

Kalle Rovanpera pulled clear of Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans after conquering tricky wet conditions as rain hit Safari Rally Kenya on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor

The World Rally Championship points leader moved into a 40.3s lead over Evans after stunning his opposition when torrential rain turned the final two afternoon stages into a mud bath.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katusta reclaimed third after Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville lost four minutes on the final stage when his engine cut, before then retiring following a collision with a tree.

Sebastien Ogier reached service in fourth, 2min38.3s in arrears, with Neuville dropping to fifth following his 10 minute penalty for retiring. The Belgian is expected to rejoin the rally on Sunday.

Oliver Solberg ended the day in sixth ahead of M-Sport’s Craig Breen, who returned to action today after retiring on Friday night.

Dark clouds were on the horizon for the afternoon's first stage but conditions remained dry as Evans claimed his second stage of the event to close in on Rovanpera.

Evans managed to take 3.6s from Rovanpera to bring the gap down to 15.8s, while the latter revealed he was starting to feel unwell.

“It's really hard to define the pace," said Rovanpera. “I started to feel sick in the midday service and I don't feel so good now, so I just want to get to the finish now.”

Now fighting for third, Neuville kept himself in the hunt but shipped 2.8s to third-placed Katsuta. The Belgian’s run through the stage was eventful as his i20 N arrived at stage end without some of the front bodywork missing.

The rain arrived 10 kilometres into Stage 12 to step the challenge up a notch for crews. But it failed to stop Rovanpera, who produced the drive of the rally to date.

The Toyota driver slid his way through incredibly slippery wet muddy roads that created the perfect scenario for aquaplaning.

While others expressed caution, Rovanpera won the stage by 11.2s to extend his rally lead over Evans to 27.1s.

"It just felt that I was quite neat and tidy on the mud,” said Rovanpera. “I don't know why it's such a fast time, but otherwise all good."

Neuville clocked the second-fastest time on the stage which was enough to move into third overall, leapfrogging Katsuta, who struggled for grip and briefly aquaplaned off the road.

While the skies cleared for the final stage of the day, the roads remained sodden creating some of the toughest conditions thus far.

However, Rovanpera once again was unflappable despite the treacherous roads and reduced visibility as he took a further 13.2s out of Evans.

"I don't know even myself [how we did it],” said Rovanpera. "We were basically off two times in the water - we couldn't keep the car in a straight line and I couldn't see anything. I am happy to be here.”

Evans described the stage as “awful” with his disgust increased by a windscreen washer issue that left him struggling to see the road ahead. He also was lucky to emerge unscathed from a brush with a tree that caused some light cosmetic damage.

Toyota teammate Ogier bettered Rovanpera’s time to win the stage despite a few wild moments of his own in the mud.

The battle for third took another twist as Neuville’s season of misfortune continued when an alternator issue struck shortly after winning the previous stage, necessitating a fix on the road section.

Once he entered the day’s final stage his i20 N’s engine ingested a significant amount of water which ground the car to halt for four minutes. Once it fired back into life, Neuville completed 200m before crashing into a tree.

Neuville’s problems handed Katsuta the provisional final podium spot despite the Japanese driver suffering a puncture during the the stage.

Similar to Neuville, Solberg faced his own battles in the conditions, as his engine cut out twice before eventually emerging to the finish of day three as the only Hyundai driver to complete all of the stages so far.

Returning after retiring for Friday, Sebastien Loeb somehow managed to haul his M-Sport Puma back to service in 10th overall, after completing the final 15 kilometres with a front-left puncture, a broken steering arm and without the full usage of his brakes.

The rally will conclude on Sunday after six more stages.

Cla Driver/Codriver Car Total Time Gap Interval
1 Finland Kalle Rovanperä
Finland Jonne Halttunen
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2:52'39.7
2 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2:53'20.0 40.3 40.3
3 Japan Takamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2:53'55.3 1'15.6 35.3
4 France Sébastien Ogier
France Benjamin Veillas
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2:55'18.0 2'38.3 1'22.7
5 Jasmeet Chana
Ravinder Chana
Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X 2:58'32.7 5'53.0 3'14.7
6 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Martijn Wydaeghe
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 3:03'39.0 10'59.3 5'06.3
7 Sweden Oliver Solberg
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 3:04'58.8 12'19.1 1'19.8
8 Ireland Craig Breen
Ireland Paul Nagle
Ford Puma Rally1 3:11'35.8 18'56.1 6'37.0
9 Greece Jourdan Serderidis
Frédéric Miclotte
Ford Puma Rally1 3:18'25.3 25'45.6 6'49.5
10 Poland Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Poland Maciek Szczepaniak
Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo 3:20'14.4 27'34.7 1'49.1
View full results
shares
comments
Greensmith angry by lack of marshal assistance after WRC Safari roll
Previous article

Greensmith angry by lack of marshal assistance after WRC Safari roll
Next article

Hyundai calls for reaction to “nightmare day” at Safari Rally

Hyundai calls for reaction to “nightmare day” at Safari Rally
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career Rally Kenya
WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Latest news

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
WRC WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.