Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP4 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in
12 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Estoril / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

shares
comments
Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
By:

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed a maiden World Superbike pole position in a dramatic Superpole session at Estoril, as Jonathan Rea and Scott Redding qualified near the back after suffering separate crashes.

Having swept all three practice sessions in the run up to the 2020 title decider, Redding arrived in qualifying as the favourite for pole as he tried to keep his slim championship hopes alive.

However, even before he had set a timed lap, the British rider crashed his Ducati at Turn 6 in cold conditions, immediately ruling himself out of the rest of the session.

There was more drama just minutes later as Rea suffered the same fate at Turn 4, albeit after setting what was then the second quickest time behind Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes.

A red flag was deployed to assist the recovery of Rea’s stranded bike, before the session was resumed for 20 minutes in the absence of the two title rivals.

Redding’s teammate Chaz Davies put himself on provisional pole after the first runs on race tyres, his time of 1m37.040s putting him clear of the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff.

When the riders switched to qualifying tyres, Davies made a marginal improvement to 1m36.891s, before Honda’s Leon Haslam took the top spot with a time of 1m36.856s.

But the pole eventually went to Razgatlioglu, the factory Yamaha rider finishing a whopping seven tenths clear of Haslam with his final effort of 1m36.154s.

Gerloff moved up to third behind Haslam with a last-gasp flyer, demoting the Ducati of Davies outside the front row.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will replace Davies in the factory Ducati team next year, was fifth quickest, ahead of the second Yamaha of Michael van der Mark and the Kawasaki of Lowes.

Alvaro Bautista appeared set to qualify his Honda on the front row, but a slow final sector left him down in eighth.

Xavi Fores completed the third row on the Puccetti Kawasaki, while the top 10 was rounded by BMW rider Tom Sykes.

Rea’s early effort of 1m38.192s was good enough for 15th, while Redding qualified dead last in 22nd position.

Ducati managed to repair Redding’s bike for the British rider to leave the pits with 30 seconds left on the clock, but that was too late for him to begin a timed lap.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'36.154
2 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'36.856 0.702
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'36.865 0.711
4 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'36.891 0.737
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'36.911 0.757
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 1'36.947 0.793
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'37.028 0.874
8 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'37.042 0.888
9 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 1'37.129 0.975
10 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'37.159 1.005
11 94 Germany Jonas Folger
Yamaha 1'37.175 1.021
12 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 1'37.307 1.153
13 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 1'37.481 1.327
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'37.984 1.830
15 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'38.192 2.038
16 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Ducati 1'38.367 2.213
17 71 Italy Matteo Ferrari
Ducati 1'38.375 2.221
18 32 South Africa Sheridan Morais
Kawasaki 1'38.379 2.225
19 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 1'38.581 2.427
20 51 Brazil Eric Granado
Honda 1'39.309 3.155
21 20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati 1'39.346 3.192
22 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 1'40.967 4.813
23 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati
View full results
Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Delay in Iannone doping ban decision 'damages' Aprilia - CEO
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Delay in Iannone doping ban decision 'damages' Aprilia - CEO

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Whincup details F1-style steering wheel
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup details F1-style steering wheel

Watch the Bathurst 1000 on Motorsport.tv this weekend
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Watch the Bathurst 1000 on Motorsport.tv this weekend

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK World Superbike / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

2h
2
Supercars

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

3
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

4
MotoGP

Delay in Iannone doping ban decision 'damages' Aprilia - CEO

56m
5
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season
WSBK

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021
WSBK

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up
WSBK

Rinaldi replaces Davies in Ducati's 2021 WSBK line-up

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.