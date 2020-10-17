Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Warm Up in
19 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Race in
10 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Estoril / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires

shares
comments
Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires
By:

Jonathan Rea clinched a record sixth World Superbike title with a fifth place finish in Race 1 at the Estoril decider, as Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his second victory of the season.

Both title protagonists Rea and Scott Redding crashed in the Superpole session on Saturday morning, qualifying down in 15th and 23rd respectively, as Razgatlioglu claimed a maiden pole position on the factory Yamaha.

The two riders were on the move early on, gaining eight positions each on the opening lap to run in seventh and 15th respectively.

But while Redding’s recovery slowed down, Rea continued to move up the order, executing a brilliant double pass on Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark at Turn 1 on lap 2 before clearing Leon Haslam and Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the following tour.

The title was effectively settled in Rea's favour when Redding’s hastily-rebuilt Ducati began to slow down on lap 6 with an apparent technical problem, forcing the British rider to retire.

Despite Redding’s DNF, Rea continued to push for the next few laps, overtaking the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff and then chasing long-time leader Razgatlioglu with the aim of clinching the 2020 crown with his 100th career win.

However, his pace began to drop off in the middle of the race, allowing first Ducati’s Chaz Davies and then Gerloff to push him outside the podium positions. Haslam also managed to overtake Rea the final lap, but with Redding out, fifth was enough for Rea to clinch his sixth consecutive title and cement his position as the most successful rider in the series.

Out front, Razgatlioglu claimed his first victory since the Phillip Island opener by a dominant margin of three four seconds, with Ducati’s Davies and Gerloff rounding out the top three ahead of Honda man Haslam and Rea.

Lowes finished sixth on the second factory Kawasaki bike, ahead of the top independent bike of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Go Eleven Ducati), Xavi Fores (Puccetti Kawasaki), Loris Baz (Ten Kate Yamaha) and Tom Sykes (BMW).

Former MotoGP rider Alvaro Bautista was running inside the top 10 when he lost the front end of his Honda with three laps to go at the turn 6 double left-hander. 

Yamaha's Michael van der Mark likewise suffered a crash while holding fourth position behind Rea.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 21
2 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 21 3.039
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 21 4.220
4 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 21 9.645
5 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 21 15.732
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 21 15.926
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 21 16.205
8 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 21 17.842
9 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 21 18.035
10 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 21 18.404
11 94 Germany Jonas Folger
Yamaha 21 20.834
12 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 21 30.026
13 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Ducati 21 31.886
14 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 21 47.164
15 51 Brazil Eric Granado
Honda 21 48.801
16 32 South Africa Sheridan Morais
Kawasaki 21 56.970
17 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 21 1'32.677
18 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 20
64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 12
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 7
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 5
71 Italy Matteo Ferrari
Ducati 2
View full results
Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

McLaughlin's gift to Dick Johnson
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin's gift to Dick Johnson

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo escapes serious injury in crash

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton hopes Whitmarsh has forgiven him for McLaren exit

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK World Superbike / Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
WSBK World Superbike / Practice report

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season

Trending

1
WEC

Grosjean "hugely interested" in Peugeot Hypercar drive

1h
2
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

3
Supercars

McLaughlin's gift to Dick Johnson

4
Supercars

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

5
MotoGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea seals record sixth title as Redding retires

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu takes pole, Rea and Redding crash

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Redding tops practice ahead of decider

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season
WSBK

BMW in talks to add satellite team in 2021 WSBK season

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021
WSBK

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.