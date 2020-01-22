Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Testing report

Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda

shares
comments
Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda
By:
Jan 22, 2020, 5:01 PM

Leon Haslam topped a wet opening day at the Jerez World Superbike pre-season test in Honda's first public outing with its all-new CBR1000RR-R, while there were no times from Jonathan Rea.

Testing for the 2020 WSBK campaign began back in November, though Honda's running with Haslam and Ducati exile Alvaro Bautista had taken place without the rest of the field in private outings at Aragon, Portimao and Jerez.

Despite the wet track conditions, riders took to the Jerez circuit when the session was greenlit at 11am local time.

Reigning British Superbike champion and new works Ducati signing Scott Redding set the early pace aboard his Panigale V4 with a 2m04.580s – though this was steadily improved upon as circuit conditions got marginally better across the rest of the morning and early afternoon.

Haslam's session-topping time came at around 3pm local time, when he guided the Honda to a 1m52.149s, having taken over from Ten Kate Yamaha's Loris Baz at the top of the standings.

Heavy rain late into the afternoon meant very few ventured out on track and Haslam's 1m52.149s stood unchallenged.

Factory Yamaha rider Michael van der Mark trailed Haslam by 0.031s on the timesheets, with Yamaha stablemate Garrett Gerloff completing the top three for GRT.

American star Gerloff was comfortably fastest WSBK rookie on Wednesday, with his GRT teammate Federico Caricasulo – who steps up from World Supersport this year – four tenths adrift in ninth spot.

Redding slipped to fourth after another brief run at the top of the standings, while Baz completed the top five as Ten Kate gears up for its first full season in WSBK since 2018, having only contested eight rounds last year.

Tom Sykes was top BMW runner in sixth with a 1m53.097s, while Alex Lowes was the only works Kawasaki rider to post a time on Wednesday in seventh.

World champion Jonathan Rea opted against doing any mileage, though did complete some laps on Tuesday following a filming session with KRT – who will miss the upcoming Portimao test.

Rea is not expected to feature on Thursday either, but is expected to get some private running ahead of the Phillip Island test before the season opener.

Yamaha new boy Toprak Razgatlioglu caused a red flag with a crash at Turn 1 during a downpour and ended the day eighth, while Bautista was 10th, having completed 15 laps on his Honda.

Chaz Davies was another crasher on Wednesday, with the Ducati rider also coming off at Turn 1. Unharmed, he finished the day 21st ahead of Leon Camier's Barni stand-in Sandro Cortese.

HRC MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl is also present at Jerez, putting miles on the RC213V ahead of next month's Sepang pre-season test. No times for Bradl were available.

Related video

Next article
World Superbike issues 2020 entry list

Previous article

World Superbike issues 2020 entry list
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Leon Haslam
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 Feb - 1 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda 2020 gains will leave Red Bull with "no more excuses"

2
MotoGP

Yamaha wants 2020 bike that's easier to "fight" with

3
IndyCar

Foyt signs Kimball for full season campaign

1h
4
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Gunther grabs win with last-lap pass on da Costa

5
Formula 1

Ocon signing creates "another dynamic" at Renault

Latest videos

WSBK: 2020 Calendar 02:12
World Superbike

WSBK: 2020 Calendar

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start 03:06
World Superbike

WorldSBK San Juan: Race 2 start

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

Latest news

Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda
WSBK

Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda

World Superbike issues 2020 entry list
WSBK

World Superbike issues 2020 entry list

Cortese replaces injured Camier for Jerez WSBK test
WSBK

Cortese replaces injured Camier for Jerez WSBK test

Davies: Redding's size a "big advantage" for me
WSBK

Davies: Redding's size a "big advantage" for me

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020
F1

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.