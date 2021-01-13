Top events
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

shares
comments
By:

KTM rider Toby Price suffered a broken collarbone and extensive bruising in the crash that ended his Dakar Rally hopes on Tuesday.

The Australian was airlifted to hospital in Tabuk after crashing 155 kilometres into the ninth stage of the event.

He had been sitting second in the Bikes class, within striking distance of a third Dakar crown.

After initial concerns he had broken both of his wrists, it's since been confirmed that he has in fact suffered a broken collarbone and extensive bruising.

"The Australian, who was lying second in the overall standings coming into today's stage, crashed heavily at kilometre 155," read a statement from KTM Factory Racing.

"Aided by Ricky Brabec and teammate Sam Sunderland before being airlifted to the hospital at Tabuk, Toby has been confirmed as having a broken collarbone and extensive bruising.

"The KTM racer will remain under medical supervision, but is otherwise in good spirits.

"We wish Toby all the best for a speedy recovery."

Brabec and Sunderland were both awarded time at the end of the stage for stopping to assist Price.

"He hit pretty hard on the left and didn’t really know where he was," said Honda rider Brabec.

"He asked me probably seven times where he was and who I was. I came across him and just hung out with him until the helicopter got there.

"What we do is dangerous, so it’s unfortunate that he is out. It’s something we have to think about every time we put the gear on each morning. It could be any of us.

"This day last year we lost a really good friend in Paulo [Goncalves] and today Toby crashed and went out of the rally, but he’s going to be okay."

Cornejo continues to lead the event by more than 11 minutes over Honda teammate Kevin Benavides, with Sunderland and Brabec in third and fourth respectively.

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Peterhansel wins as rivals hit trouble

Previous article

Dakar 2021, Stage 9: Peterhansel wins as rivals hit trouble
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Toby Price
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

