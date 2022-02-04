Tickets Subscribe
Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol
European Le Mans News

F2 race winner Aitken joins European Le Mans Series in 2022

Formula 2 race winner Jack Aitken will make his prototype racing debut in the European Le Mans Series this year, joining Racing Team Turkey in the LMP2 class.

F2 race winner Aitken joins European Le Mans Series in 2022
Rachit Thukral
By:

The British driver will pilot an Oreca 07 alongside Salih Yoluc and Charlie Eastwood, replacing Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Harry Tincknell in the team’s line-up.

The announcement follows just under two months after Aitken tested an IndyCar for Ed Carpenter Racing at Sebring and also took part in the post-season Formula 1 test in Abu Dhabi for Williams, the latter as part of his role as the Grove-based team’s reserve driver.

“Delighted to make my debut in both ELMS and LMP2 with Racing Team Turkey this year,” said Aitken. “It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for a while and a championship that I’ve been watching. 

“It’s really exciting to be joining Salih and Charlie and to get in a car that clearly has pace, we can definitely compete for podiums and wins. I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing what we can do.”

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell

#34 Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood, Harry Tincknell

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

After three full-seasons in Formula 2 between 2018-20, which included four race wins and a best finish of fifth in the championship, Aitken moved to GT World Challenge Europe in an Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini - although he would later return to F2 to replace Matteo Nannini at HWA.

However, both his campaigns were cut short after he suffered fractures to his collarbone and vertebra in a multi-car accident at the Spa 24 Hours in August.

Racing Team Turkey finished eighth among all LMP2 crews in its maiden season of prototype competition in 2021, with Logan Sargeant filling in for Tincknell in two out of the six races.

TF Sport, which runs the outfit, also has a strong record in the GTE Am class of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“Now we have a year of running the LMP2 under us, we are confident that we can greatly improve on last season’s results,” said team owner Tom Ferrier.

“Jack is a great asset to add to the line-up and alongside Salih and Charlie, I’m sure he can have a successful prototype debut. We were in contention for the LMP2 Pro Am title for the majority of last season and we will be pushing even harder this year to take that fight to the final round.” 

