Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Senegal completes venue list for inaugural Extreme E season

shares
comments
Senegal completes venue list for inaugural Extreme E season
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 9:35 AM

Senegal has been added as the final location for the 2020 Extreme E season, with the calendar set to be announced next week.

XE will head to Lac Rose in Senegal for its Ocean race location, and it joins the Himalayas, Greenland, Saudi Arabia and a damaged part of the Amazon forest in Brazil, ahead of a calendar announcement on December 17.

A statement from XE said racing in Senegal "will take place over three days" and that track designers "have been tasked with carefully selecting course options, which provide the most challenging, exciting racing action".

It also says the series will race on existing routes around Lac Rose - also known as Lake Retba - and course design will be made with the least amount of disruption to the local environment.

“I’m thrilled to confirm Senegal as our Ocean race location," said Agag. "This is an area of outstanding natural beauty but sadly, like many of the world’s coastal areas, it is under severe threat from a variety of climate issues.

“This coastline is currently losing three to four metres each year, with a key contributor to this being Greenland’s melting ice cap, even though it is over 6,500km (4038 miles) away in the Arctic Circle.

"With 30% of the planet’s CO2 emissions coming from transport which contributes to the planet’s warming, Extreme E will showcase the performance of electric vehicles, using a powerful mix of thrilling sports action, scientific education and storytelling, to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility to help make the world more sustainable, faster.

“We hope Extreme E will inspire sports fans, along with the communities and governments in our race locations and beyond, to raise their climate ambition in a united effort to limit global warming to 1.5°c.

"This is a race we can – and must – win to avoid significantly worsening the risk of extreme temperatures, glacial melting, rising sea levels, droughts, flooding, and more, for hundreds of millions of people, including those living here in Senegal.”

Agag also added that XE is working with local organisation to.org as a "first step as we look to build a positive long-term relationship with the local community ahead of our race event in 2021".

In recent months, the XE's ODYSSEY 21 prototype car has completed testing and it has been announced that it will take part in a single stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally.

An XE statement added that "further news on teams, partners, and drivers will be revealed over the coming weeks".

Next article
Extreme E car to make Dakar 2020 appearance

Previous article

Extreme E car to make Dakar 2020 appearance
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Tom Errington

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

2
Formula 1

McLaren planning "massive departure" with its new F1 simulator

1h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha chief “very impressed” with Hamilton’s MotoGP test

4
Formula 1

Head says "regressive" 2021 rules necessary for F1

5
World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Latest news

Senegal completes venue list for inaugural Extreme E season
XES

Senegal completes venue list for inaugural Extreme E season

Extreme E car to make Dakar 2020 appearance
XES

Extreme E car to make Dakar 2020 appearance

Monger among latest additions to Extreme E driver programme
XES

Monger among latest additions to Extreme E driver programme

Extreme E announces location for Himalayan race
XES

Extreme E announces location for Himalayan race

Piquet interested in Extreme E entry
XES

Piquet interested in Extreme E entry

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.